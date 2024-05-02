Feral Kids / Dead in LA La salle gueule Marseille, jeudi 2 mai 2024.

Feral Kids / Dead in LA ♫PUNK♫ Jeudi 2 mai, 20h00 La salle gueule 5€

Début : 2024-05-02T20:00:00+02:00 – 2024-05-02T22:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-05-02T20:00:00+02:00 – 2024-05-02T22:30:00+02:00

Feral Kids – punk n’roll / Grece (with Chaincult member)

https://feralkids666.bandcamp.com/album/feral-kids-on-lsd

https://youtu.be/LnkLYfspsHA?si=xCu9JFty7Lp7GEdE

Dead in LA – punk noise / Marseille

https://www.instagram.com/deadinlarock?igsh=MW53ZmRoZG1qb3BnYg==

La salle gueule 8 rue d'italie, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

