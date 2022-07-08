FENS Satellite Symposium on Neuronal Motor Circuit Salle de conférence Albe-Fesard,Institut NeuroPSI, 8 juillet 2022, Saclay.

This event will bring together scientists interested in neuronal motor circuits in health and disease, with a focus on limb and body movements. Presentations will cover the cell types and circuits for movement generation and sensory processing in the spinal cord, the organization of descending motor tracts, as well as integrated and adaptive motor control.

Satellite of the Federation of European Neuroscience Societies (FENS) Symposium

Salle de conférence Albe-Fesard,Institut NeuroPSI Campus CEA Saclay Saclay Essonne



2022-07-08T08:30:00 2022-07-08T19:00:00