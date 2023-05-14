Concours d’attelage La Berthelière, 14 mai 2023, Fenioux.

Concours d’attelage officiel. Maniabilité combinée en 2 manches. Ouvert au public, le 14/05/2023 à partir de 10h.

Repas du midi sur réservation. Buvette sur place toute la journée.

Entrée gratuite.

2023-05-14 à ; fin : 2023-05-14 . EUR.

La Berthelière

Fenioux 79160 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Official driving competition. Combined driving in 2 rounds. Open to the public, on 14/05/2023 from 10am.

Lunch on reservation. Refreshment bar on site all day.

Free entrance

Competición oficial de conducción. Conducción combinada en 2 rondas. Abierto al público el 14/05/2023 a partir de las 10h.

Almuerzo previa reserva. Bar durante todo el día.

Entrada gratuita

Offizieller Wettbewerb für Gespannfahrer. Kombinierte Manövrierfähigkeit in 2 Durchgängen. Für die Öffentlichkeit zugänglich, am 14/05/2023 ab 10 Uhr.

Mittagessen auf Reservierung. Erfrischungsgetränke vor Ort den ganzen Tag über.

Freier Eintritt

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par CC Val de Gâtine