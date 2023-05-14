Concours d’attelage La Berthelière Fenioux
Concours d’attelage La Berthelière, 14 mai 2023, Fenioux.
Concours d’attelage officiel. Maniabilité combinée en 2 manches. Ouvert au public, le 14/05/2023 à partir de 10h.
Repas du midi sur réservation. Buvette sur place toute la journée.
Entrée gratuite.
La Berthelière
Fenioux 79160 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Official driving competition. Combined driving in 2 rounds. Open to the public, on 14/05/2023 from 10am.
Lunch on reservation. Refreshment bar on site all day.
Free entrance
Competición oficial de conducción. Conducción combinada en 2 rondas. Abierto al público el 14/05/2023 a partir de las 10h.
Almuerzo previa reserva. Bar durante todo el día.
Entrada gratuita
Offizieller Wettbewerb für Gespannfahrer. Kombinierte Manövrierfähigkeit in 2 Durchgängen. Für die Öffentlichkeit zugänglich, am 14/05/2023 ab 10 Uhr.
Mittagessen auf Reservierung. Erfrischungsgetränke vor Ort den ganzen Tag über.
Freier Eintritt
Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par CC Val de Gâtine