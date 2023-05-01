Vide-grenier Fénery Place de la Paix, 1 mai 2023, Fénery.

Vide grenier de l’association les P’Tits Teufs

Café offert à chaque exposant

Concours de pétanque

Baptême poney gratuit pour les enfants

Stand nature de l’APE

Restauration sur place.

2023-05-01 18:00:00

Place de la Paix Place de la mairie

Fénery 79450 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Flea market of the association P’Tits Teufs

Coffee offered to each exhibitor

Petanque competition

Free pony ride for children

Nature stand of the APE

Catering on the spot

Mercadillo de la asociación P’Tits Teufs

Café ofrecido a cada expositor

Competición de petanca

Paseo en poni gratuito para los niños

Stand de naturaleza de la APE

Catering in situ

Flohmarkt des Vereins « Les P’Tits Teufs »

Jedem Aussteller wird Kaffee angeboten

Wettbewerb im Boulespielen

Kostenlose Pony-Taufe für Kinder

Naturstand der EV

Verpflegung vor Ort

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par CC Parthenay Gâtine