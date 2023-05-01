Vide-grenier Fénery Place de la Paix Fénery
Vide-grenier Fénery Place de la Paix, 1 mai 2023, Fénery.
Vide grenier de l’association les P’Tits Teufs
Café offert à chaque exposant
Concours de pétanque
Baptême poney gratuit pour les enfants
Stand nature de l’APE
Restauration sur place.
2023-05-01 à ; fin : 2023-05-01 18:00:00.
Place de la Paix Place de la mairie
Fénery 79450 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Flea market of the association P’Tits Teufs
Coffee offered to each exhibitor
Petanque competition
Free pony ride for children
Nature stand of the APE
Catering on the spot
Mercadillo de la asociación P’Tits Teufs
Café ofrecido a cada expositor
Competición de petanca
Paseo en poni gratuito para los niños
Stand de naturaleza de la APE
Catering in situ
Flohmarkt des Vereins « Les P’Tits Teufs »
Jedem Aussteller wird Kaffee angeboten
Wettbewerb im Boulespielen
Kostenlose Pony-Taufe für Kinder
Naturstand der EV
Verpflegung vor Ort
