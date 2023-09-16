JEP 2023 à Felletin Felletin, 16 septembre 2023, Felletin.

Felletin,Creuse

Pour sa 40ème édition, les Journées Européennes du Patrimoine auront pour thème « le patrimoine vivant ». Ces journées offrent l’opportunité de visiter des monuments et des sites, souvent exceptionnellement ouverts.

VENDREDI 15/09 & SAMEDI 16/09 & DIMANCHE 17/09

– 10h – 12h30 & 14h – 17h – Exposition et démonstration de tissage de galons à l’Eglise Notre Dame du Château (1€ adulte)

– 10h – 17h30 – Découverte de l’ancienne Coopérative Diamantaire (3,50€ adulte) – Visite libre

SAMEDI 16/09 & DIMANCHE 17/09

– Samedi 16h-18h et dimanche 10h-12h- 30min d’arrêt en gare de Felletin – Poussez les portes de ce quartier chargé d’histoire et plein de vie en suivant la visite commentée du site

DIMANCHE 17/09

– 10h – 12h – Visite guidée du Lycée des Métiers du Bâtiment – Sur inscription : 05 55 66 54 60 – felletinpatrimoine@gmail.com.

2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-17 . .

Felletin 23500 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The theme of the 40th European Heritage Days is « living heritage ». These days offer the opportunity to visit monuments and sites that are often exceptionally open.

FRIDAY 09/15 & SATURDAY 09/16 & SUNDAY 09/17

– 10am – 12:30pm & 2pm – 5pm – Exhibition and demonstration of braid weaving at the Eglise Notre Dame du Château (1? adult)

– 10h – 17h30 – Discovery of the former Coopérative Diamantaire (3,50? adult) – Free admission

SATURDAY 16/09 & SUNDAY 17/09

– Saturday 16h-18h and Sunday 10h-12h- 30min stop at Felletin station – Push open the doors to this lively neighborhood steeped in history with a guided tour of the site

SUNDAY 09/17

– 10h – 12h – Guided tour of the Lycée des Métiers du Bâtiment – Registration required: 05 55 66 54 60 – felletinpatrimoine@gmail.com

El tema de las 40ª Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio es « patrimonio vivo ». Estas jornadas son una oportunidad para visitar monumentos y yacimientos que suelen estar excepcionalmente abiertos.

VIERNES 15/09 & SÁBADO 16/09 & DOMINGO 17/09

– 10.00 h – 12.30 h & 14.00 h – 17.00 h – Exposición y demostración de tejido de trenzas en la iglesia de Notre Dame du Château (1? adultos)

– 10.00 h – 17.30 h – Descubrimiento de la antigua Coopérative Diamantaire (3,50 ¤ adulto) – Entrada gratuita

SÁBADO 16/09 Y DOMINGO 17/09

– Sábado 16h-18h y domingo 10h-12h- Parada de 30min en la estación de Felletin – Abra las puertas de este barrio lleno de historia y de vida siguiendo la visita guiada del lugar

DOMINGO 17/09

– 10h-12h – Visita guiada del Lycée des Métiers du Bâtiment – Inscripción obligatoria: 05 55 66 54 60 – felletinpatrimoine@gmail.com

Die 40. Ausgabe der Europäischen Tage des Denkmals steht unter dem Motto « Das lebendige Kulturerbe ». Diese Tage bieten die Gelegenheit, Denkmäler und Stätten zu besichtigen, die oftmals ausnahmsweise geöffnet sind.

FREITAG 15/09 & SAMSTAG 16/09 & SONNTAG 17/09

– 10:00 – 12:30 & 14:00 – 17:00 Uhr – Ausstellung und Vorführung des Bortenwebens in der Kirche Notre Dame du Château (1? Erwachsener)

– 10:00 – 17:30 Uhr – Besichtigung der ehemaligen Diamantfabrik (3,50 ? Erwachsene) – Freie Besichtigung

SAMSTAG 16/09 & SONNTAG 17/09

– Samstag 16-18 Uhr und Sonntag 10-12 Uhr – 30 Minuten Aufenthalt am Bahnhof von Felletin – Öffnen Sie die Türen dieses geschichtsträchtigen und lebendigen Viertels und nehmen Sie an einer geführten Besichtigung teil

SONNTAG 17/09

– 10h-12h – Geführte Besichtigung des Lycée des Métiers du Bâtiment – Nach Anmeldung: 05 55 66 54 60 – felletinpatrimoine@gmail.com

Mise à jour le 2023-08-17 par Creuse Tourisme