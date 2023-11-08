12E FESTIVAL EURYDICE DU COURT MÉTRAGE Fécamp, 8 novembre 2023, Fécamp.

Fécamp,Seine-Maritime

Le Festival Eurydice est de retour du 8 au 12 novembre à Fécamp et Saint-Léonard.

️ Mercredi 8 novembre

PROJECTION DE COURTS-MÉTRAGES

Programme « Films réalisés en Normandie »

20h30 – Salle Henri Lambert – Saint-Léonard

️ Vendredi 10 novembre

CÉRÉMONIE D’OUVERTURE ET COMPÉTITION NATIONALE PARTIE 1

« Beyond the sea » de Hippolyte Leibovici

« Anushan » de Vibirson Gnanatheepan

« Hors de la brume » de Tigrane Minassian

« Queen size » de Avril Besson

20h30 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

️ Samedi 11 novembre

RENCONTRE AVEC LES MEMBRES DU JURY (sur réservation)

10h00 – Restaurant La Boucane – Fécamp

MASTERCLASS SUR LA RÉALISATION D’UN COURT-MÉTRAGE

Rencontre avec les réalisateurs de la compétition nationale

14h00 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

COMPÉTITION NATIONALE – PARTIE 2

« iNTELLIGENCE » de Jeanne Frenkel, Cosme Castro

« D’autres chats à fouetter » de Ovidie Ovidie

« Je rentre » de Jules Renault

« Le Second Tour » de Maxime Capello

15h45 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

COMPÉTITION NATIONALE – PARTIE 3

« Mimi de Douarnenez » de Sébastien Betbeder

« Fairplay » de Zoel Aeschbacher

« Anonyme » de Eduardo Sosa Soria

« Maryla » de Guillaume Heulard

18h00 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

KINO

Projection des films réalisés en 72h à Fécamp

21h30 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

️ Dimanche 12 novembre

COMPÉTITION NATIONALE – PARTIE 4

« Kabri i manz salad » de Nicolas Séry

« Banc de touche » de Valérie Leroy

« Poupées de chair » de Florence Rochat, Séréna Robin

« La photographe » de Alexander Graeff

« VOICE EVER » de Céline Perreard, Pauline Archange

10h30 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

COMPÉTITION JEUNES RÉALISATEURS

« La femme Béluga » de Louise Obry

« 8058 » de Tamia Mousseau

« Une histoire de temps » de Zaher Rehaz

« Les Mystérieuses Aventures de Claude Conseil » de Marie-Lola Terver, Paul Jousselin

« Mécanique » de Jean Stefanelli

« Ratatrouille » de Théo Sabouraud, Marc Fleury, Matthieu Collura

« OKMO » de lola Dubettier

14h00 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

PALMARÈS

16h30 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

Tarif : 5 € la projection

Rencontres et masterclass gratuites.

Vendredi 2023-11-08 fin : 2023-11-12 . .

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The Eurydice Festival returns from November 8 to 12 in Fécamp and Saint-Léonard.

?? Wednesday, November 8

SCREENING OF SHORT FILMS

Program « Films made in Normandy

8:30pm – Salle Henri Lambert – Saint-Léonard

?? Friday, November 10th

OPENING CEREMONY AND NATIONAL COMPETITION PART 1

« Beyond the sea » by Hippolyte Leibovici

« Anushan » by Vibirson Gnanatheepan

« Out of the Mist » by Tigrane Minassian

« Queen size » by Avril Besson

8:30pm – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

?? Saturday November 11th

MEETING WITH THE MEMBERS OF THE JURY (reservation required)

10h00 – Restaurant La Boucane – Fécamp

MASTERCLASS ON MAKING A SHORT FILM

Meet the directors of the national competition

2:00 pm – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

NATIONAL COMPETITION – PART 2

« iNTELLIGENCE » by Jeanne Frenkel, Cosme Castro

« D’autres chats à fouetter » by Ovidie Ovidie

« Je rentre » by Jules Renault

« Le Second Tour » by Maxime Capello

15h45 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

NATIONAL COMPETITION – PART 3

« Mimi de Douarnenez » by Sébastien Betbeder

« Fairplay » by Zoel Aeschbacher

« Anonymous » by Eduardo Sosa Soria

« Maryla » by Guillaume Heulard

6:00 pm – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

KINO

Screening of films made in 72 hours in Fécamp

9:30pm – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

?? Sunday, November 12

NATIONAL COMPETITION – PART 4

« Kabri i manz salad » by Nicolas Séry

« Bench » by Valérie Leroy

« Poupées de chair » by Florence Rochat, Séréna Robin

« La photographe » by Alexander Graeff

« VOICE EVER » by Céline Perreard, Pauline Archange

10:30 am – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

YOUNG DIRECTORS’ COMPETITION

« La femme Béluga » by Louise Obry

« 8058 » by Tamia Mousseau

« Une histoire de temps » by Zaher Rehaz

« Les Mystérieuses Aventures de Claude Conseil » by Marie-Lola Terver, Paul Jousselin

« Mécanique » by Jean Stefanelli

« Ratatrouille » by Théo Sabouraud, Marc Fleury, Matthieu Collura

« OKMO » by Lola Dubettier

2:00 pm – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

PALMARÈS

4:30pm – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

Price: 5 ? per screening

Free meetings and masterclasses

El Festival Eurídice vuelve del 8 al 12 de noviembre a Fécamp y Saint-Léonard.

?? Miércoles 8 de noviembre

PROYECCIÓN DE CORTOMETRAJES

Programa « Films made in Normandía

20.30 h – Sala Henri Lambert – Saint-Léonard

?? Viernes 10 de noviembre

CEREMONIA DE APERTURA Y COMPETICIÓN NACIONAL PARTE 1

« Más allá del mar » de Hippolyte Leibovici

« Anushan » de Vibirson Gnanatheepan

« Fuera de la niebla » de Tigrane Minassian

« Queen size » de Avril Besson

20.30 h – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

?? Sábado 11 de noviembre

ENCUENTRO CON LOS MIEMBROS DEL JURADO (previa reserva)

10.00 h – Restaurante La Boucane – Fécamp

MASTERCLASS SOBRE LA REALIZACIÓN DE UN CORTOMETRAJE

Encuentro con los directores del concurso nacional

14:00 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

COMPETICIÓN NACIONAL – PARTE 2

« iNTELLIGENCE » de Jeanne Frenkel, Cosme Castro

« D’autres chats à fouetter » de Ovidie

« Je rentre » de Jules Renault

« Le Second Tour » de Maxime Capello

15.45 h – Cine Le Grand Large – Fécamp

CONCURSO NACIONAL – PARTE 3

« Mimi de Douarnenez » de Sébastien Betbeder

« Fairplay » de Zoel Aeschbacher

« Anónimo » de Eduardo Sosa Soria

« Maryla » de Guillaume Heulard

18.00 h – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

KINO

Proyección de películas realizadas en 72 horas en Fécamp

21.30 h – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

?? Domingo 12 de noviembre

COMPETICIÓN NACIONAL – PARTE 4

« Ensalada Kabri i manz » de Nicolas Séry

« Banco » de Valérie Leroy

« Poupées de chair » de Florence Rochat, Séréna Robin

« La photographe » de Alexander Graeff

« VOICE EVER » de Céline Perreard, Pauline Archange

10.30 h – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

CONCURSO DE JÓVENES DIRECTORES

« La femme Béluga » de Louise Obry

« 8058 » de Tamia Mousseau

« Une histoire de temps » de Zaher Rehaz

« Les Mystérieuses Aventures de Claude Conseil » de Marie-Lola Terver, Paul Jousselin

« Mécanique » de Jean Stefanelli

« Ratatrouille » de Théo Sabouraud, Marc Fleury, Matthieu Collura

« OKMO » de Lola Dubettier

14.00 h – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

PALMARÉS

16.30 h – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp

Precio: 5? por proyección

Encuentros y clases magistrales gratuitas

Das Festival Eurydice findet vom 8. bis 12. November wieder in Fécamp und Saint-Léonard statt.

?? Mittwoch, 8. November

VORFÜHRUNG VON KURZFILMEN

Programm « Filme, die in der Normandie gedreht wurden »

20:30 Uhr – Henri-Lambert-Saal – Saint-Léonard

?? Freitag, 10. November

ERÖFFNUNGSFEIER UND NATIONALER WETTBEWERB TEIL 1

« Beyond the sea » von Hippolyte Leibovici

« Anushan » von Vibirson Gnanatheepan

« Außerhalb des Nebels » von Tigrane Minassian

« Queen size » von Avril Besson

20:30 Uhr – Kino Le Grand Large – Fécamp

?? Samstag, 11. November

TREFFEN MIT DEN MITGLIEDERN DER JURY (mit Reservierung)

10.00 Uhr – Restaurant La Boucane – Fécamp

MASTERCLASS ÜBER DIE HERSTELLUNG EINES KURZFILMS

Treffen mit den Regisseuren des nationalen Wettbewerbs

14.00 Uhr – Kino Le Grand Large – Fécamp

NATIONALER WETTBEWERB – TEIL 2

« iNTELLIGENCE » von Jeanne Frenkel, Cosme Castro

« D’autres chats à fouetter » von Ovidie Ovidie

« Je rentre » von Jules Renault

« Le Second Tour » von Maxime Capello

15:45 Uhr – Kino Le Grand Large – Fécamp

NATIONALER WETTBEWERB – TEIL 3

« Mimi de Douarnenez » von Sébastien Betbeder

« Fairplay » von Zoel Aeschbacher

« Anonymous » von Eduardo Sosa Soria

« Maryla » von Guillaume Heulard

18.00 Uhr – Kino Le Grand Large – Fécamp

KINO

Vorführung der Filme, die in 72 Stunden in Fécamp entstanden sind

21.30 Uhr – Kino Le Grand Large – Fécamp

?? Sonntag, den 12. November

NATIONALER WETTBEWERB – TEIL 4

« Kabri i manz salad » von Nicolas Séry

« Banc de touche » von Valérie Leroy

« Poupées de chair » (Fleischpuppen) von Florence Rochat, Séréna Robin

« Die Fotografin » von Alexander Graeff

« VOICE EVER » von Céline Perreard, Pauline Archange

10:30 Uhr – Kino Le Grand Large – Fécamp

WETTBEWERB FÜR JUNGE REGISSEURE

« La femme Béluga » von Louise Obry

« 8058 » von Tamia Mousseau

« Eine Geschichte der Zeit » von Zaher Rehaz

« Les Mystérieuses Aventures de Claude Conseil » von Marie-Lola Terver, Paul Jousselin

« Mécanique » von Jean Stefanelli

« Ratatrouille » von Théo Sabouraud, Marc Fleury, Matthieu Collura

« OKMO » von Iola Dubettier

14.00 Uhr – Kino Le Grand Large – Fécamp

PALMARENS

16.30 Uhr – Kino Le Grand Large – Fécamp

Eintrittspreis: 5 ? pro Vorführung

Kostenlose Begegnungen und Masterclasses

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche