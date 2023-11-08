12E FESTIVAL EURYDICE DU COURT MÉTRAGE Fécamp
12E FESTIVAL EURYDICE DU COURT MÉTRAGE Fécamp, 8 novembre 2023, Fécamp.
Fécamp,Seine-Maritime
Le Festival Eurydice est de retour du 8 au 12 novembre à Fécamp et Saint-Léonard.
️ Mercredi 8 novembre
PROJECTION DE COURTS-MÉTRAGES
Programme « Films réalisés en Normandie »
20h30 – Salle Henri Lambert – Saint-Léonard
️ Vendredi 10 novembre
CÉRÉMONIE D’OUVERTURE ET COMPÉTITION NATIONALE PARTIE 1
« Beyond the sea » de Hippolyte Leibovici
« Anushan » de Vibirson Gnanatheepan
« Hors de la brume » de Tigrane Minassian
« Queen size » de Avril Besson
20h30 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
️ Samedi 11 novembre
RENCONTRE AVEC LES MEMBRES DU JURY (sur réservation)
10h00 – Restaurant La Boucane – Fécamp
MASTERCLASS SUR LA RÉALISATION D’UN COURT-MÉTRAGE
Rencontre avec les réalisateurs de la compétition nationale
14h00 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
COMPÉTITION NATIONALE – PARTIE 2
« iNTELLIGENCE » de Jeanne Frenkel, Cosme Castro
« D’autres chats à fouetter » de Ovidie Ovidie
« Je rentre » de Jules Renault
« Le Second Tour » de Maxime Capello
15h45 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
COMPÉTITION NATIONALE – PARTIE 3
« Mimi de Douarnenez » de Sébastien Betbeder
« Fairplay » de Zoel Aeschbacher
« Anonyme » de Eduardo Sosa Soria
« Maryla » de Guillaume Heulard
18h00 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
KINO
Projection des films réalisés en 72h à Fécamp
21h30 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
️ Dimanche 12 novembre
COMPÉTITION NATIONALE – PARTIE 4
« Kabri i manz salad » de Nicolas Séry
« Banc de touche » de Valérie Leroy
« Poupées de chair » de Florence Rochat, Séréna Robin
« La photographe » de Alexander Graeff
« VOICE EVER » de Céline Perreard, Pauline Archange
10h30 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
COMPÉTITION JEUNES RÉALISATEURS
« La femme Béluga » de Louise Obry
« 8058 » de Tamia Mousseau
« Une histoire de temps » de Zaher Rehaz
« Les Mystérieuses Aventures de Claude Conseil » de Marie-Lola Terver, Paul Jousselin
« Mécanique » de Jean Stefanelli
« Ratatrouille » de Théo Sabouraud, Marc Fleury, Matthieu Collura
« OKMO » de lola Dubettier
14h00 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
PALMARÈS
16h30 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
Tarif : 5 € la projection
Rencontres et masterclass gratuites.
Vendredi 2023-11-08 fin : 2023-11-12 . .
Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie
The Eurydice Festival returns from November 8 to 12 in Fécamp and Saint-Léonard.
?? Wednesday, November 8
SCREENING OF SHORT FILMS
Program « Films made in Normandy
8:30pm – Salle Henri Lambert – Saint-Léonard
?? Friday, November 10th
OPENING CEREMONY AND NATIONAL COMPETITION PART 1
« Beyond the sea » by Hippolyte Leibovici
« Anushan » by Vibirson Gnanatheepan
« Out of the Mist » by Tigrane Minassian
« Queen size » by Avril Besson
8:30pm – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
?? Saturday November 11th
MEETING WITH THE MEMBERS OF THE JURY (reservation required)
10h00 – Restaurant La Boucane – Fécamp
MASTERCLASS ON MAKING A SHORT FILM
Meet the directors of the national competition
2:00 pm – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
NATIONAL COMPETITION – PART 2
« iNTELLIGENCE » by Jeanne Frenkel, Cosme Castro
« D’autres chats à fouetter » by Ovidie Ovidie
« Je rentre » by Jules Renault
« Le Second Tour » by Maxime Capello
15h45 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
NATIONAL COMPETITION – PART 3
« Mimi de Douarnenez » by Sébastien Betbeder
« Fairplay » by Zoel Aeschbacher
« Anonymous » by Eduardo Sosa Soria
« Maryla » by Guillaume Heulard
6:00 pm – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
KINO
Screening of films made in 72 hours in Fécamp
9:30pm – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
?? Sunday, November 12
NATIONAL COMPETITION – PART 4
« Kabri i manz salad » by Nicolas Séry
« Bench » by Valérie Leroy
« Poupées de chair » by Florence Rochat, Séréna Robin
« La photographe » by Alexander Graeff
« VOICE EVER » by Céline Perreard, Pauline Archange
10:30 am – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
YOUNG DIRECTORS’ COMPETITION
« La femme Béluga » by Louise Obry
« 8058 » by Tamia Mousseau
« Une histoire de temps » by Zaher Rehaz
« Les Mystérieuses Aventures de Claude Conseil » by Marie-Lola Terver, Paul Jousselin
« Mécanique » by Jean Stefanelli
« Ratatrouille » by Théo Sabouraud, Marc Fleury, Matthieu Collura
« OKMO » by Lola Dubettier
2:00 pm – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
PALMARÈS
4:30pm – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
Price: 5 ? per screening
Free meetings and masterclasses
El Festival Eurídice vuelve del 8 al 12 de noviembre a Fécamp y Saint-Léonard.
?? Miércoles 8 de noviembre
PROYECCIÓN DE CORTOMETRAJES
Programa « Films made in Normandía
20.30 h – Sala Henri Lambert – Saint-Léonard
?? Viernes 10 de noviembre
CEREMONIA DE APERTURA Y COMPETICIÓN NACIONAL PARTE 1
« Más allá del mar » de Hippolyte Leibovici
« Anushan » de Vibirson Gnanatheepan
« Fuera de la niebla » de Tigrane Minassian
« Queen size » de Avril Besson
20.30 h – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
?? Sábado 11 de noviembre
ENCUENTRO CON LOS MIEMBROS DEL JURADO (previa reserva)
10.00 h – Restaurante La Boucane – Fécamp
MASTERCLASS SOBRE LA REALIZACIÓN DE UN CORTOMETRAJE
Encuentro con los directores del concurso nacional
14:00 – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
COMPETICIÓN NACIONAL – PARTE 2
« iNTELLIGENCE » de Jeanne Frenkel, Cosme Castro
« D’autres chats à fouetter » de Ovidie
« Je rentre » de Jules Renault
« Le Second Tour » de Maxime Capello
15.45 h – Cine Le Grand Large – Fécamp
CONCURSO NACIONAL – PARTE 3
« Mimi de Douarnenez » de Sébastien Betbeder
« Fairplay » de Zoel Aeschbacher
« Anónimo » de Eduardo Sosa Soria
« Maryla » de Guillaume Heulard
18.00 h – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
KINO
Proyección de películas realizadas en 72 horas en Fécamp
21.30 h – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
?? Domingo 12 de noviembre
COMPETICIÓN NACIONAL – PARTE 4
« Ensalada Kabri i manz » de Nicolas Séry
« Banco » de Valérie Leroy
« Poupées de chair » de Florence Rochat, Séréna Robin
« La photographe » de Alexander Graeff
« VOICE EVER » de Céline Perreard, Pauline Archange
10.30 h – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
CONCURSO DE JÓVENES DIRECTORES
« La femme Béluga » de Louise Obry
« 8058 » de Tamia Mousseau
« Une histoire de temps » de Zaher Rehaz
« Les Mystérieuses Aventures de Claude Conseil » de Marie-Lola Terver, Paul Jousselin
« Mécanique » de Jean Stefanelli
« Ratatrouille » de Théo Sabouraud, Marc Fleury, Matthieu Collura
« OKMO » de Lola Dubettier
14.00 h – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
PALMARÉS
16.30 h – Cinéma Le Grand Large – Fécamp
Precio: 5? por proyección
Encuentros y clases magistrales gratuitas
Das Festival Eurydice findet vom 8. bis 12. November wieder in Fécamp und Saint-Léonard statt.
?? Mittwoch, 8. November
VORFÜHRUNG VON KURZFILMEN
Programm « Filme, die in der Normandie gedreht wurden »
20:30 Uhr – Henri-Lambert-Saal – Saint-Léonard
?? Freitag, 10. November
ERÖFFNUNGSFEIER UND NATIONALER WETTBEWERB TEIL 1
« Beyond the sea » von Hippolyte Leibovici
« Anushan » von Vibirson Gnanatheepan
« Außerhalb des Nebels » von Tigrane Minassian
« Queen size » von Avril Besson
20:30 Uhr – Kino Le Grand Large – Fécamp
?? Samstag, 11. November
TREFFEN MIT DEN MITGLIEDERN DER JURY (mit Reservierung)
10.00 Uhr – Restaurant La Boucane – Fécamp
MASTERCLASS ÜBER DIE HERSTELLUNG EINES KURZFILMS
Treffen mit den Regisseuren des nationalen Wettbewerbs
14.00 Uhr – Kino Le Grand Large – Fécamp
NATIONALER WETTBEWERB – TEIL 2
« iNTELLIGENCE » von Jeanne Frenkel, Cosme Castro
« D’autres chats à fouetter » von Ovidie Ovidie
« Je rentre » von Jules Renault
« Le Second Tour » von Maxime Capello
15:45 Uhr – Kino Le Grand Large – Fécamp
NATIONALER WETTBEWERB – TEIL 3
« Mimi de Douarnenez » von Sébastien Betbeder
« Fairplay » von Zoel Aeschbacher
« Anonymous » von Eduardo Sosa Soria
« Maryla » von Guillaume Heulard
18.00 Uhr – Kino Le Grand Large – Fécamp
KINO
Vorführung der Filme, die in 72 Stunden in Fécamp entstanden sind
21.30 Uhr – Kino Le Grand Large – Fécamp
?? Sonntag, den 12. November
NATIONALER WETTBEWERB – TEIL 4
« Kabri i manz salad » von Nicolas Séry
« Banc de touche » von Valérie Leroy
« Poupées de chair » (Fleischpuppen) von Florence Rochat, Séréna Robin
« Die Fotografin » von Alexander Graeff
« VOICE EVER » von Céline Perreard, Pauline Archange
10:30 Uhr – Kino Le Grand Large – Fécamp
WETTBEWERB FÜR JUNGE REGISSEURE
« La femme Béluga » von Louise Obry
« 8058 » von Tamia Mousseau
« Eine Geschichte der Zeit » von Zaher Rehaz
« Les Mystérieuses Aventures de Claude Conseil » von Marie-Lola Terver, Paul Jousselin
« Mécanique » von Jean Stefanelli
« Ratatrouille » von Théo Sabouraud, Marc Fleury, Matthieu Collura
« OKMO » von Iola Dubettier
14.00 Uhr – Kino Le Grand Large – Fécamp
PALMARENS
16.30 Uhr – Kino Le Grand Large – Fécamp
Eintrittspreis: 5 ? pro Vorführung
Kostenlose Begegnungen und Masterclasses
Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche