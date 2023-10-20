SOIRÉE BÉNÉDICTINE INTERNATIONAL 110 rue Alexandre Le Grand, 20 octobre 2023, Fécamp.

La Verrière met en avant les couleurs de la liqueur Bénédictine le temps d’une soirée !

La réservation donne accès à une offre privilégiée disponible sur place au prix de 20€ par personne. Elle comprend :

– 1 place assise

– 1 accompagnement à partager

– 1 cocktail au choix

Pour les personnes sans réservation, l’accès sera possible sous réserve de places disponibles.

vendredi 20 octobre 2023

19h30-22h30

110 rue Alexandre le Grand à Fécamp

L’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé. A consommer avec modération.

110 rue Alexandre Le Grand La Verrière

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



? La Verrière puts forward the colors of the Benedictine liqueur for an evening!

The reservation gives access to a privileged offer available on the spot at the price of 20? per person. It includes :

– 1 seat

– 1 side dish to share

– 1 cocktail of your choice

For people without reservation, access will be possible subject to availability.

? Friday, October 20, 2023

? 7:30-10:30 pm

?110 rue Alexandre le Grand in Fécamp

Alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health. To be consumed in moderation

? La Verrière lucirá por una noche los colores del licor benedictino

Las reservas dan acceso a una oferta especial disponible in situ por 20? por persona. Incluye :

– 1 asiento

– 1 guarnición para compartir

– 1 cóctel a elegir

Para las personas sin reserva, el acceso será posible en función de la disponibilidad.

viernes 20 de octubre de 2023

? 19.30-22.30 h

110 rue Alexandre le Grand en Fécamp

El abuso del alcohol es peligroso para la salud. Consumir con moderación

? La Verrière stellt einen Abend lang die Farben des Likörs Bénédictine in den Vordergrund!

Mit der Reservierung erhalten Sie Zugang zu einem Vorzugsangebot, das vor Ort zum Preis von 20? pro Person erhältlich ist. Darin enthalten sind:

– 1 Sitzplatz

– 1 Beilage zum Teilen

– 1 Cocktail nach Wahl

Für Personen ohne Reservierung ist der Zugang nach Maßgabe der verfügbaren Plätze möglich.

? Freitag, 20. Oktober 2023

? 19.30-22.30 Uhr

?110 rue Alexandre le Grand in Fécamp

Der Missbrauch von Alkohol ist gesundheitsschädlich. In Maßen zu konsumieren

