Croisière à bord d’un voilier traditionnel Fécamp, 1 septembre 2023, Fécamp.

Fécamp,Seine-Maritime

Encadré par un capitaine et un bosco expérimentés, pédagogues et toujours de bon poil, découvrez la vie de marin : manœuvrer, barrer, veiller, cuisiner, rire et chanter, frimer à l’escale puis larguer les amarres vers une autre île, un autre port… Ca vous tente ?

Aucune expérience de navigation n’est nécessaire, seule votre envie compte !

Le Cotentin par la mer, du 5 au 8 mai : 440€

Transmanche, du 18 au 21 mai : 440€

Normandie romantique, du 27 au 29 mai : 330€

Le Cotentin par la mer, du 1er au 4 septembre : 440€

Cornouaille et Scilly, du 13 au 19 septembre : 770€

Transmanche, du 21 au 25 septembre : 440€

Transmanche, du 27 septembre au 1er octobre : 440€

Notez que ces prix comprennent la caisse de bord (repas pris à bord, sauf alcools ; carburant ; frais de port) et que nous vous accueillons à bord la veille au soir du départ (dîner et nuit à bord inclus).

Pour tout complément d’info, pour réserver, passez un coup de fil à Pascale : 06 07 08 52 13 !

Capacité : 8 passagers minimum, 12 maximum.

Supervised by an experienced captain and a bosco, pedagogical and always in good spirits, discover the life of a sailor: maneuvering, steering, watching over, cooking, laughing and singing, showing off at the port of call and then casting off to another island, another port? Does it tempt you?

No sailing experience is necessary, only your desire counts!

? The Cotentin by the sea, from May 5 to 8: 440?

? Transmanche, from May 18 to 21 : 440?

? Romantic Normandy, from May 27 to 29 : 330?

? Cotentin by the sea, from September 1st to 4th : 440?

? Cornwall and Scilly, from September 13 to 19: 770?

? Transmanche, from September 21 to 25: 440?

? Cross-Channel, from September 27 to October 1: 440?

Please note that these prices include the boarding fund (meals taken on board, except alcohol; fuel; port fees) and that we welcome you on board the evening before departure (dinner and night on board included).

For any further information, to make a reservation, please call Pascale : 06 07 08 52 13 !

Capacity : 8 passengers minimum, 12 maximum

Bajo la supervisión de un capitán y un contramaestre experimentados, pedagógicos y siempre de buen humor, descubra la vida de un marinero: maniobrar, gobernar, vigilar, cocinar, reír y cantar, lucirse en el puerto de escala y luego soltar amarras rumbo a otra isla, a otro puerto.. ¿Le atrae?

No hace falta tener experiencia, sólo ganas de navegar

? El Cotentin junto al mar, del 5 al 8 de mayo: 440?

? Transmanche, del 18 al 21 de mayo: 440?

? Normandía romántica, del 27 al 29 de mayo: 330?

? Cotentin a orillas del mar, del 1 al 4 de septiembre: 440?

? Cornualles y Scilly, del 13 al 19 de septiembre: 770?

? Transmanche, del 21 al 25 de septiembre: 440?

? Canal de la Mancha, del 27 de septiembre al 1 de octubre: 440?

Tenga en cuenta que estos precios incluyen la salida del barco (comidas a bordo, excepto alcohol; combustible; tasas portuarias) y que le damos la bienvenida a bordo la víspera de la salida (cena y noche a bordo incluidas).

¡Para más información o para hacer una reserva, llame a Pascale : 06 07 08 52 13 !

Capacidad: 8 pasajeros mínimo, 12 máximo

Entdecken Sie das Leben eines Seemanns unter der Anleitung eines erfahrenen, pädagogischen und immer gut gelaunten Kapitäns und Boscos: manövrieren, steuern, wachen, kochen, lachen und singen, bei einem Zwischenstopp angeben und dann die Leinen losmachen, um eine andere Insel oder einen anderen Hafen anzusteuern? Haben Sie Lust?

Sie brauchen keine Segelerfahrung, nur Ihre Lust!

? Der Cotentin auf dem Seeweg, vom 5. bis 8. Mai: 440?

? Transmanche, vom 18. bis 21. Mai: 440?

? Romantische Normandie, 27. bis 29. Mai: 330?

? Cotentin auf dem Seeweg, 1. bis 4. September: 440?

? Cornouaille und Scilly, vom 13. bis 19. September: 770?

? Transmanche, vom 21. bis 25. September: 440?

? Kanalüberquerung, 27. September bis 1. Oktober: 440?

Bitte beachten Sie, dass diese Preise die Bordkasse beinhalten (Mahlzeiten an Bord, außer Alkohol, Treibstoff, Hafengebühren) und dass wir Sie am Abend vor der Abreise an Bord begrüßen (Abendessen und Übernachtung an Bord inbegriffen).

Für weitere Informationen und Buchungen rufen Sie bitte Pascale an: 06 07 08 52 13!

Kapazität: Mindestens 8, maximal 12 Passagiere

