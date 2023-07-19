RDV PLEIN AIR « Atelier Peinture » Fécamp, 19 juillet 2023, Fécamp.

Fécamp,Seine-Maritime

Peindre en plein air les magnifiques paysages de la Côte d’Albâtre.

Voici un beau moment de partage que nous vous proposons avec l’artiste peintre Fécampoise Sophie Justet !

Une peinture « de plein air » est, le plus souvent, peinte « sur le motif » : une œuvre peinte à l’extérieur, dans la nature, devant le sujet (souvent un paysage) comme l’ont fait les pré-impressionnistes et les Impressionnistes, avec leur matériel (châssis entoilé et chevalet de campagne).

Sophie Justet, artiste paysagiste normande, vous propose de partir pendant 4 heures à la recherche de ce motif.

Bonne ambiance garantie et débutants acceptés !

Conditions de l’évènement :

– Durée 4h, atelier réservé aux adultes.

– Le prix comprend : l’animation et tout le matériel nécessaire de peinture.

– Atelier réservé aux adultes.

– Lieu de rendez-vous variable selon la date (Office de Tourisme ou directement à l’atelier situé Rue Bailly à Fécamp).

En cas de mauvaise météo, le rendez-vous pourra être maintenu à l’atelier..

2023-07-19 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-19 14:00:00. .

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



?? Paint in the open air the magnificent landscapes of the Alabaster Coast.

Here is a beautiful moment of sharing that we propose you with the painter Sophie Justet from Fécamp!

A « plein air » painting is, most often, painted « on the ground »: a work painted outside, in nature, in front of the subject (often a landscape) as the pre-impressionists and the Impressionists did, with their material (canvas frame and easel).

Sophie Justet, a landscape artist from Normandy, invites you to spend 4 hours in search of this motif.

Good atmosphere guaranteed and beginners accepted!

Conditions of the event:

– Duration 4 hours, workshop reserved for adults.

– The price includes: the animation and all necessary painting material.

– Workshop reserved for adults.

– Meeting point varies according to the date (Tourist Office or directly at the workshop located in Rue Bailly in Fécamp).

In case of bad weather, the appointment can be maintained at the workshop.

?? Pintar al aire libre los magníficos paisajes de la Côte d’Albâtre.

¡He aquí un hermoso momento de convivencia que le proponemos con la pintora Sophie Justet de Fécamp!

Un cuadro « plein air » es, en la mayoría de los casos, un cuadro pintado « sobre el terreno »: una obra pintada al aire libre, en la naturaleza, delante del tema (a menudo un paisaje), como lo hacían los preimpresionistas y los impresionistas, con su equipo (bastidor y caballete).

Sophie Justet, paisajista de Normandía, le invita a pasar 4 horas buscando este motivo.

Buen ambiente garantizado y ¡se aceptan principiantes!

Condiciones del evento:

– Duración 4 horas, taller sólo para adultos.

– El precio incluye: la animación y todo el material de pintura necesario.

– Taller sólo para adultos.

– El punto de encuentro varía según la fecha (Oficina de Turismo o directamente en el taller situado en la Rue Bailly de Fécamp).

En caso de mal tiempo, el encuentro puede mantenerse en el taller.

?? Malen Sie unter freiem Himmel die wunderschönen Landschaften der Alabasterküste.

Die Malerin Sophie Justet aus Fécampoise bietet Ihnen einen schönen Moment der Gemeinsamkeit!

Ein « Freiluftgemälde » wird meist « auf dem Motiv » gemalt: ein Werk, das im Freien, in der Natur, vor dem Motiv (oft eine Landschaft) gemalt wird, wie es die Prä-Impressionisten und die Impressionisten mit ihren Materialien (Keilrahmen und Feldstaffelei) taten.

Sophie Justet, eine Landschaftskünstlerin aus der Normandie, schlägt Ihnen vor, sich vier Stunden lang auf die Suche nach diesem Motiv zu begeben.

Gute Stimmung ist garantiert und Anfänger sind willkommen!

Bedingungen der Veranstaltung :

– Dauer 4 Stunden, Workshop nur für Erwachsene.

– Im Preis inbegriffen: Animation und alle notwendigen Malutensilien.

– Der Workshop ist nur für Erwachsene.

– Treffpunkt variiert je nach Datum (Office de Tourisme oder direkt im Atelier in der Rue Bailly in Fécamp).

Bei schlechtem Wetter kann der Termin im Atelier beibehalten werden.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-04 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche