ATELIER THÉÂTRE 54, rue Jules Ferry, 10 juin 2023, Fécamp.

La saison dernière, Carine Piazzi, artiste associée, a convié l’autrice Gwendoline Soublin à écrire un texte théâtral qui interroge les liens que nous entretenons avec nos ancêtres. Lors d’une première résidence au Passage, les deux artistes ont rencontré et interviewé des fécampois. Cette saison, Carine Piazzi vous propose un travail de découverte de la pièce de Gwendoline. Au programme du stage : découverte du processus théâtral et travail sur la choralité. Ce travail donnera lieu à une présentation dans le cadre du temps fort « Paroles d’amateurs ».

Pour comédiens amateurs – dès 15 ans

> samedi 10 juin de 10h30 à 12h30 et de 14h à 17h et dimanche 11 juin de 10h à 12h30

Tarif : 30€

• RÉSERVATION ET ACHAT •

– Du mardi au vendredi de 13h30 à 18h et le samedi de 10h à 12h.

– Par téléphone : 02 35 29 22 81.

– Sur le site internet : www.theatrelepassage.fr

– Par mail : info@theatrelepassage.fr

• VENIR AU PASSAGE •

Théâtre Le Passage

54, rue Jules Ferry 76400 Fécamp.

Samedi 2023-06-10 à ; fin : 2023-06-11 . .

54, rue Jules Ferry Théâtre le Passage

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Last season, Carine Piazzi, associate artist, invited the author Gwendoline Soublin to write a theatrical text that questions the links we have with our ancestors. During a first residency at Le Passage, the two artists met and interviewed residents of Fécamp. This season, Carine Piazzi proposes a work of discovery of the play of Gwendoline. On the program: discovery of the theatrical process and work on chorality. This work will give rise to a presentation within the framework of the strong time » Paroles d?amateurs « .

For amateur actors ? from 15 years old

> Saturday June 10 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm and Sunday June 11 from 10 am to 12:30 pm

Fee : 30?

? RESERVATION AND PURCHASE ?

– Tuesday to Friday from 1:30 pm to 6 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

– By phone : 02 35 29 22 81.

– On the website : www.theatrelepassage.fr

– By mail : info@theatrelepassage.fr

? COME TO THE PASSAGE ?

Théâtre Le Passage

54, rue Jules Ferry 76400 Fécamp

La temporada pasada, Carine Piazzi, artista asociada, invitó a la escritora Gwendoline Soublin a escribir un texto teatral que cuestiona los vínculos que mantenemos con nuestros antepasados. Durante una primera residencia en Le Passage, los dos artistas conocieron y entrevistaron a la población local. Esta temporada, Carine Piazzi propone descubrir la obra de Gwendoline. En el programa: descubrimiento del proceso teatral y trabajo sobre la coralidad. Este trabajo dará lugar a una presentación en el marco del acto « Paroles d’amateurs ».

Para actores aficionados a partir de 15 años

> sábado 10 de junio de 10:30 a 12:30 y de 14:00 a 17:00 y domingo 11 de junio de 10:00 a 12:30

Tasa: 30?

? RESERVA Y COMPRA ?

– De martes a viernes de 13.30 a 18.00 horas y sábados de 10.00 a 12.00 horas.

– Por teléfono: 02 35 29 22 81.

– En el sitio web: www.theatrelepassage.fr

– Por correo electrónico : info@theatrelepassage.fr

? ¿VIENES AL PASAJE?

Teatro Le Passage

54, rue Jules Ferry 76400 Fécamp

In der letzten Saison lud die assoziierte Künstlerin Carine Piazzi die Autorin Gwendoline Soublin ein, einen Theatertext zu schreiben, der die Beziehungen hinterfragt, die wir zu unseren Vorfahren unterhalten. Während eines ersten Aufenthalts in Le Passage trafen und interviewten die beiden Künstlerinnen Menschen aus Fécampois. In dieser Saison bietet Carine Piazzi eine Arbeit zur Entdeckung von Gwendolines Stück an. Auf dem Programm des Workshops stehen die Entdeckung des Theaterprozesses und die Arbeit an der Choralität. Diese Arbeit wird im Rahmen der Veranstaltung « Paroles d’amateurs » präsentiert.

Für Amateurschauspieler ? ab 15 Jahren

> Samstag, 10. Juni von 10.30 bis 12.30 Uhr und von 14 bis 17 Uhr und Sonntag, 11. Juni von 10 bis 12.30 Uhr

Preis: 30?

? RESERVIERUNG UND KAUF ?

– Dienstag bis Freitag von 13:30 bis 18:00 Uhr und Samstag von 10:00 bis 12:00 Uhr.

– Per Telefon: 02 35 29 22 81.

– Auf der Website: www.theatrelepassage.fr

– Per E-Mail: info@theatrelepassage.fr

? IN DIE PASSAGE KOMMEN?

Theater Le Passage

54, rue Jules Ferry 76400 Fécamp

Mise à jour le 2023-01-01 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité