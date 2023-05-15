Ciné-club La Séance Curieuse : JOURNAL DE FRANCE Cinéma Le Grand Large, 15 mai 2023, Fécamp.

Documentaire de Raymond Depardon – France – 1h40

C’est un journal, un voyage dans le temps, il photographie la France, elle retrouve des bouts de films inédits qu’il garde précieusement : ses débuts à la caméra, ses reportages autour du monde, des bribes de leur mémoire, de notre histoire.

Séance suivie d’un échange.

️ Le lundi 15 mai à 20h30

Cinéma Le Grand Large, à Fécamp

Tarif unique 5,70€.

Cinéma Le Grand Large place Bellet

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



? Documentary by Raymond Depardon – France – 1h40

It is a diary, a journey through time, he photographs France, she finds bits of unpublished films that he keeps preciously: his beginnings with the camera, his reports around the world, snippets of their memory, of our history.

Session followed by an exchange.

?? Monday May 15 at 8:30 pm

? Cinéma Le Grand Large, in Fécamp

? Single price 5,70?

? Documental de Raymond Depardon – Francia – 1h40

Es un diario, un viaje en el tiempo, él fotografía Francia, ella encuentra trozos de películas inéditas que él guarda preciosamente: sus comienzos con la cámara, sus reportajes alrededor del mundo, trozos de su memoria, de nuestra historia.

Proyección seguida de coloquio.

?? Lunes 15 de mayo a las 20.30 h

? Cinéma Le Grand Large, en Fécamp

? Precio único 5,70?

? Dokumentarfilm von Raymond Depardon – Frankreich – 1h40

Es ist ein Tagebuch, eine Reise in die Vergangenheit, er fotografiert Frankreich, sie findet unveröffentlichte Filmfetzen, die er sorgfältig aufbewahrt: seine Anfänge vor der Kamera, seine Reportagen rund um die Welt, Bruchstücke ihrer Erinnerung, unserer Geschichte.

Sitzung mit anschließendem Austausch.

?? Montag, den 15. Mai um 20:30 Uhr

? Kino Le Grand Large, in Fécamp

? Einheitspreis 5,70?

Mise à jour le 2023-04-16 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité