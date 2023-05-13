Dédicace Kamel Boudra à la librairie Banse 42 Rue Alexandre Legros, 13 mai 2023, Fécamp.

La librairie Banse accueille Kamel Boudra à la librairie pour son livre « Eric Lamaze : gagner pour survivre ».

Journaliste le plus connu du monde équestre, Kamel Boudra nous propose une biographie d’Eric Lamaze, premier champion olympique de saut d’obstacles canadien. Ce livre est riche des témoignages inédits de ses proches; le roman vrai d’une existence extraordinaire qui, entre le magnifique et le tragique n’a jamais choisi son camp.

L’ouvrage est disponible en précommande à la librairie.

️ Le Samedi 13 mai de 10h30 à 12h30 et de 14h30 à 16h30

Librairie Banse – 42 rue Alexandre Legros, à Fécamp.

2023-05-13 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 16:30:00. .

42 Rue Alexandre Legros Librairie Banse

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The Banse bookstore welcomes Kamel Boudra for his book « Eric Lamaze: win to survive ».

Kamel Boudra, the most famous journalist in the equestrian world, offers us a biography of Eric Lamaze, the first Canadian Olympic show jumping champion. This book is rich with unpublished testimonies from his family and friends; the true story of an extraordinary life that, between the magnificent and the tragic, never chose sides.

The book is available for pre-order at the bookstore.

?? Saturday, May 13 from 10:30 to 12:30 and from 14:30 to 16:30

? Banse bookstore – 42 rue Alexandre Legros, in Fécamp

La librería Banse recibe a Kamel Boudra por su libro « Eric Lamaze : gagner pour survivre ».

Kamel Boudra, el periodista más famoso del mundo ecuestre, nos ofrece una biografía de Eric Lamaze, el primer campeón olímpico canadiense de salto de obstáculos. Este libro es rico en testimonios inéditos de sus allegados; la verdadera historia de una vida extraordinaria que, entre lo magnífico y lo trágico, nunca eligió su bando.

El libro ya está disponible en la librería.

?? Sábado 13 de mayo de 10:30 a 12:30 y de 14:30 a 16:30

? Librairie Banse – 42 rue Alexandre Legros, en Fécamp

Die Buchhandlung Banse begrüßt Kamel Boudra in der Buchhandlung, um sein Buch « Eric Lamaze: Gewinnen, um zu überleben » vorzustellen.

Kamel Boudra, der bekannteste Journalist in der Welt des Pferdesports, legt uns eine Biografie von Eric Lamaze vor, dem ersten kanadischen Olympiasieger im Springreiten. Dieses Buch ist reich an unveröffentlichten Aussagen seiner Angehörigen; es ist der wahre Roman eines außergewöhnlichen Lebens, das sich zwischen dem Wunderbaren und dem Tragischen nie für eine Seite entschieden hat.

Das Buch kann in der Buchhandlung vorbestellt werden.

?? Samstag, den 13. Mai von 10:30 bis 12:30 Uhr und von 14:30 bis 16:30 Uhr

? Buchhandlung Banse – 42 rue Alexandre Legros, in Fécamp

