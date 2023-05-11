GASPAR CLAUS 54, rue Jules Ferry, 11 mai 2023, Fécamp.

Musique

GASPAR CLAUS

Gaspar Claus, violoncelle

Basile3, électronique

Fils du guitariste flamenco Pedro Soler, Gaspar Claus apprend à jouer du violoncelle dès l’âge de cinq ans. Suivant d’abord une formation classique, il décide à l’adolescence de s’engager sur une voie résolument expérimentale, ouverte à tous les possibles : classique, électro, jazz, pop…

Garçon prolifique et inclassable, il est l’auteur d’une dizaine de projets enregistrés en collaboration avec d’autres artistes. Son cheminement sans frontières va l’amener à jouer avec Rone, Barbara Carlotti, Serge Teyssot-Gay ou encore Peter Von Poehl. Gaspar Claus a également écrit plusieurs musiques de films et documentaires.

Sur Tancade (InFiné, 2021), Gaspar est seul avec son violoncelle de 1810. Un premier album en forme de confession intime. Un voyage hypnotique vers une île imaginaire, à partager en toute intimité à l’embarcadère.

2023-05-11

Music

GASPAR CLAUS

Gaspar Claus, cello

Basile3, electronics

Son of the flamenco guitarist Pedro Soler, Gaspar Claus learned to play the cello at the age of five. He started out with classical training, but as a teenager he decided to embark on a resolutely experimental path, open to all possibilities: classical, electro, jazz, pop?

A prolific and unclassifiable boy, he is the author of a dozen projects recorded in collaboration with other artists. His borderless path will lead him to play with Rone, Barbara Carlotti, Serge Teyssot-Gay or Peter Von Poehl. Gaspar Claus has also written several film scores and documentaries.

On Tancade (InFiné, 2021), Gaspar is alone with his 1810 cello. A first album in the form of an intimate confession. A hypnotic journey to an imaginary island, to be shared in all intimacy at the pier.

Música

GASPAR CLAUS

Gaspar Claus, violonchelo

Basile3, electrónica

Hijo del guitarrista flamenco Pedro Soler, Gaspar Claus aprendió a tocar el violonchelo a los cinco años. Comenzó con formación clásica, pero de adolescente decidió emprender un camino decididamente experimental, abierto a todas las posibilidades: clásica, electro, jazz, pop..

Niño prolífico e inclasificable, es autor de una docena de proyectos grabados en colaboración con otros artistas. Su trayectoria sin fronteras le ha llevado a tocar con Rone, Barbara Carlotti, Serge Teyssot-Gay y Peter Von Poehl. Gaspar Claus también ha escrito música para varias películas y documentales.

En Tancade (InFiné, 2021), Gaspar está solo con su violonchelo de 1810. Un primer álbum en forma de confesión íntima. Un viaje hipnótico a una isla imaginaria, para compartir en total intimidad en el embarcadero.

Musik

GASPAR CLAUS

Gaspar Claus, Cello

Basile3, Elektronik

Gaspar Claus ist der Sohn des Flamenco-Gitarristen Pedro Soler und lernte bereits im Alter von fünf Jahren Cello zu spielen. Nach einer klassischen Ausbildung entschied er sich als Jugendlicher für einen experimentellen Weg, der allen Möglichkeiten offen stand: Klassik, Elektro, Jazz, Pop?

Er ist ein produktiver und unklassifizierbarer Junge und hat bereits ein Dutzend Projekte in Zusammenarbeit mit anderen Künstlern aufgenommen. Auf seinem Weg ohne Grenzen spielte er unter anderem mit Rone, Barbara Carlotti, Serge Teyssot-Gay und Peter Von Poehl. Gaspar Claus hat auch mehrere Musikstücke für Filme und Dokumentarfilme geschrieben.

Auf Tancade (InFiné, 2021) ist Gaspar allein mit seinem Cello aus dem Jahr 1810. Ein erstes Album in Form einer intimen Beichte. Eine hypnotische Reise zu einer imaginären Insel, die man in aller Intimität an der Anlegestelle teilen kann.

