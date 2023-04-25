FÉCAMP, DES RUES À VOUS METTRE EN APPÉTIT ! 10 rue des Forts, 25 avril 2023, Fécamp.

Le service Archives Patrimoine* vous propose de découvrir en famille les rues de Fécamp d’une autre façon.

*label national Ville d’art et d’histoire

« Qui a fait Normand, a fait gourmand »… en particulier à Fécamp !

Parcourez les rues de Fécamp dont les noms, les édifices ou encore les œuvres d’art témoignent des modes culinaires d’antan. Au programme : quelques anecdotes croustillantes. Vous en aurez l’eau à la bouche….

Durée 2h environ – 3km

Mardi 25 avril à 15h

Rdv Maison du Patrimoine, 10 rue des Forts à Fécamp

Tarifs : 5 €, 3 €, gratuité pour les – de 18 ans.

2023-04-25 à 15:00:00

10 rue des Forts Maison du Patrimoine

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The Archives and Heritage Department* invites you to discover the streets of Fécamp in a different way.

*national label Ville d?art et d?histoire

« Who made Normand, made gourmand »? especially in Fécamp!

Stroll through the streets of Fécamp whose names, buildings and works of art bear witness to the culinary fashions of yesteryear. On the program: some interesting anecdotes. Your mouth will be watering.

Duration 2 hours – 3km

? Tuesday April 25th at 3pm

? Meeting point Maison du Patrimoine, 10 rue des Forts in Fécamp

? Rates: 5 ?, 3 ?, free for children under 18

El Departamento de Archivos y Patrimonio* le invita a descubrir las calles de Fécamp de una forma diferente.

*etiqueta nacional Ville d’art et d’histoire

« Quien hizo Normandía, hizo gastronomía »… ¡sobre todo en Fécamp!

Pasee por las calles de Fécamp, cuyos nombres, edificios y obras de arte son testigos de las modas culinarias de antaño. En el programa: algunas anécdotas jugosas. Se le hará la boca agua.

Duración aprox. 2 horas – 3 km

? Martes 25 de abril a las 15.00 horas

? Punto de encuentro Maison du Patrimoine, 10 rue des Forts en Fécamp

? Precios: 5€, 3€, gratis para menores de 18 años

Die Abteilung Archiv des Kulturerbes* schlägt Ihnen vor, mit der Familie die Straßen von Fécamp auf eine andere Art und Weise zu entdecken.

*nationales Label Ville d’art et d’histoire (Stadt der Kunst und Geschichte)

« Wer die Normandie liebt, liebt auch die Feinschmeckerei » – vor allem in Fécamp!

Gehen Sie durch die Straßen von Fécamp, deren Namen, Gebäude und Kunstwerke von den kulinarischen Traditionen vergangener Zeiten zeugen. Auf dem Programm stehen auch einige knackige Anekdoten. Ihnen wird das Wasser im Mund zusammenlaufen!

Dauer ca. 2 Stunden – 3km

? Dienstag, 25. April um 15 Uhr

? Treffpunkt: Maison du Patrimoine, 10 rue des Forts in Fécamp

? Preise: 5 ?, 3 ?, freier Eintritt für Kinder unter 18 Jahren

