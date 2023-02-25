Fdlm Winter Show Landunvez Landunvez Landunvez
Fdlm Winter Show
2023-02-25 18:30:00 – 2023-02-27 02:30:00
Deuxième Edition de la session d’hiver du festival de la mer.
Au programme deux jour de rock, punk, metal et indé.
Avec Pogo Car Crash Control, Burning Heads, Bracco, Syndrome 81, Hatch, The Awkwards, Band of Bitches, Sweet Monsters.
info.festivaldemer@gmail.com +33 6 64 03 20 20
