Marché artisanal, 20 août 2023, Fay-sur-Lignon.

Cette année, l’association 45ème Parallèle se joint à l’équipe du » P’tit Festival sur Lignon » afin d’organiser un marché artisanal dans le cadre du festival qui se déroulera à Fay-sur-Lignon le weekend du 18 au 20 août..

2023-08-20 à ; fin : 2023-08-20 . .

Fay-sur-Lignon 43430 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



This year, the association 45ème Parallèle joins the team of the » P’tit Festival sur Lignon » in order to organize an artisanal market within the framework of the festival which will take place in Fay-sur-Lignon the weekend of August 18th to 20th.

Este año, la asociación 45ème Parallèle se une al equipo del « P’tit Festival sur Lignon » para organizar un mercado de artesanía en el marco del festival que tendrá lugar en Fay-sur-Lignon el fin de semana del 18 al 20 de agosto.

Dieses Jahr schließt sich der Verein 45ème Parallèle dem Team des « P’tit Festival sur Lignon » an, um im Rahmen des Festivals, das am Wochenende vom 18. bis 20. August in Fay-sur-Lignon stattfindet, einen Kunsthandwerkermarkt zu organisieren.

