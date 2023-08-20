mar 25 avril 2023
Marché artisanal, 20 août 2023, Fay-sur-Lignon.

Cette année, l’association 45ème Parallèle se joint à l’équipe du  » P’tit Festival sur Lignon  » afin d’organiser un marché artisanal dans le cadre du festival qui se déroulera à Fay-sur-Lignon le weekend du 18 au 20 août..
This year, the association 45ème Parallèle joins the team of the  » P’tit Festival sur Lignon  » in order to organize an artisanal market within the framework of the festival which will take place in Fay-sur-Lignon the weekend of August 18th to 20th.

Este año, la asociación 45ème Parallèle se une al equipo del « P’tit Festival sur Lignon » para organizar un mercado de artesanía en el marco del festival que tendrá lugar en Fay-sur-Lignon el fin de semana del 18 al 20 de agosto.

Dieses Jahr schließt sich der Verein 45ème Parallèle dem Team des « P’tit Festival sur Lignon » an, um im Rahmen des Festivals, das am Wochenende vom 18. bis 20. August in Fay-sur-Lignon stattfindet, einen Kunsthandwerkermarkt zu organisieren.

20 août 2023
Fay-sur-Lignon
Haute-Loire
