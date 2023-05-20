14ÈME ÉDITION DU TOURNOI INTERNATIONAL DES 16 PLUMES 6 rue Paul Verlaine, 20 mai 2023, Faulquemont.

Organisé par l’Association Badminton Créhange Faulquemont : tournoi de badminton réunissant environ 200 compétiteurs. Buvette et restauration sur place.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-05-20 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-20 20:00:00. 0 EUR.

6 rue Paul Verlaine

Faulquemont 57380 Moselle Grand Est



Organized by the Badminton Association Créhange Faulquemont : badminton tournament with about 200 competitors. Refreshment bar and restoration on the spot.

Organizado por la Asociación de Bádminton Créhange Faulquemont: torneo de bádminton con unos 200 competidores. Bar y restauración in situ.

Organisiert von der Association Badminton Créhange Faulquemont: Badminton-Turnier mit etwa 200 Teilnehmern. Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE