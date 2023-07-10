BALADE ET DÉGUSTATION- FAUGÈRES Faugères, 10 juillet 2023, Faugères.

Faugères,Hérault

Dans ce paysage de caravelles et de chênes verts, nous remonterons au temps des charbonniers et des mouliniers. Depuis le point de vue des moulins nous contemplerons ce territoire emblématique de l’appellation Faugères, autour d’une dégustation de vin local. Randonnée à la matinée. Prévoir eau, encas, baskets et protections solaires. Participation demandée, précisions lors de l’inscription..

2023-07-10

Faugères 34600 Hérault Occitanie



In this landscape of caravelles and holm oaks, we’ll go back to the time of the charcoal makers and millers. From the viewpoint of the mills, we’ll contemplate this emblematic territory of the Faugères appellation, over a tasting of local wine. Morning hike. Bring water, snacks, sneakers and sun protection. Participation required, details on registration.

En este paisaje de caravelas y encinas, nos remontaremos a la época de los carboneros y molineros. Desde el mirador de los molinos, podremos contemplar este territorio emblemático de la denominación de Faugères, mientras disfrutamos de una degustación de vino local. Caminata matinal. Llevar agua, tentempiés, zapatillas y protección solar. Participación obligatoria, detalles en la inscripción.

In dieser Landschaft aus Karawanken und Steineichen werden wir in die Zeit der Köhler und Mühlenbesitzer zurückversetzt. Vom Aussichtspunkt der Mühlen aus werden wir dieses emblematische Gebiet der Appellation Faugères betrachten und dabei eine Kostprobe des lokalen Weins genießen. Wanderung am Vormittag. Bringen Sie Wasser, Snacks, Turnschuhe und Sonnenschutz mit. Bei der Anmeldung wird eine Teilnahmegebühr erhoben.

