Fascinante Expérience au Hameau Duboeuf Romanèche-Thorins Romanèche-Thorins
Fascinante Expérience au Hameau Duboeuf Romanèche-Thorins, 14 octobre 2021, Romanèche-Thorins.
Fascinante Expérience au Hameau Duboeuf 2021-10-14 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2021-10-17 18:00:00 18:00:00 SA Dubœuf en Beaujolais – Le Hameau Duboeuf 796 Route de la gare
Romanèche-Thorins Saône-et-Loire Romanèche-Thorins Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
EUR
Le Hameau Duboeuf connait des étranges phénomènes depuis quelques mois.
Certains visiteurs prétendent même avoir aperçu un spectre dans les couloirs du Hameau !
message@hameauduboeuf.com +33 3 85 35 22 22 http://www.hameauduboeuf.com/
dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-25 par