Balade naturaliste et artistique Fargues, 30 septembre 2023, Fargues.

Fargues,Gironde

Accompagnés par Estelle, vous vous intéresserez particulièrement aux papillons de différents milieux traversés. Vous prendrez également le temps de faire vos propres créations artistiques à partir d’éléments naturels.

Le rendez-vous de la balade est à 9h15, la fin à 12h30.

Le lieu de rendez-vous est envoyé par mail quelques jours avant la balade.

Ouvert à tous à partir de 7 ans.

Inscription obligatoire par mail ou téléphone (nombre de places limité)..

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 12:30:00. EUR.

Fargues 33210 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Accompanied by Estelle, you’ll take a special interest in the butterflies of the different environments you’ll encounter. You’ll also take the time to make your own artistic creations using natural elements.

The walk starts at 9.15 a.m. and finishes at 12.30 p.m.

The meeting point will be sent by e-mail a few days before the walk.

Open to all aged 7 and over.

Registration required by e-mail or telephone (number of places limited).

Acompañado por Estelle, se interesará especialmente por las mariposas de los distintos entornos que atravesará. También te tomarás el tiempo de hacer tus propias creaciones artísticas utilizando elementos naturales.

El paseo comienza a las 9.15 h y termina a las 12.30 h.

El punto de encuentro se enviará por correo electrónico unos días antes del paseo.

Abierto a todos a partir de 7 años.

Inscripción previa por correo electrónico o teléfono (plazas limitadas).

In Begleitung von Estelle werden Sie sich besonders für die Schmetterlinge der verschiedenen Lebensräume interessieren, die Sie durchqueren. Sie werden sich auch die Zeit nehmen, Ihre eigenen künstlerischen Kreationen aus natürlichen Elementen herzustellen.

Der Treffpunkt für den Spaziergang ist um 9:15 Uhr, das Ende um 12:30 Uhr.

Der Treffpunkt wird einige Tage vor dem Spaziergang per E-Mail verschickt.

Offen für alle ab 7 Jahren.

Anmeldung per E-Mail oder Telefon erforderlich (begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen).

