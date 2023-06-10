Le Château Haut-Claverie en fête 3 Impasse Thibaut, 10 juin 2023, Fargues.

Journée détente champêtre et festive avec restauration, consommation au verre, cocktails maison, visite, dégustation et animations gratuites toute la journée.

Mais aussi randonnée dans les vignes, jeux de pétanque, fléchettes, belote, tarot, pêche aux canards, Molkky, Chamboultout…

Pensez à réserver pour la randonnée et la restauration..

2023-06-10 à ; fin : 2023-06-11 19:30:00. EUR.

3 Impasse Thibaut Château Haut-Claverie

Fargues 33210 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Relaxing and festive day in the country with catering, drinks by the glass, house cocktails, visit, tasting and free animations all day long.

But also hike in the vineyards, petanque games, darts, belote, tarot, duck fishing, Molkky, Chamboultout?

Think of booking for the hike and the restoration.

Una jornada relajante y festiva en el campo con comida, bebidas por copas, cócteles de la casa, visitas, degustaciones y entretenimiento gratuito durante todo el día.

Pero también senderismo por los viñedos, partidas de petanca, dardos, belote, tarot, pesca de patos, Molkky, Chamboultout..

No olvide reservar para el paseo y el restaurante.

Ländlich-festlicher Entspannungstag mit Essen, Trinken im Glas, hausgemachten Cocktails, Besichtigungen, Verkostungen und kostenlosen Veranstaltungen den ganzen Tag über.

Aber auch Wanderungen durch die Weinberge, Boulespiele, Darts, Belote, Tarot, Entenangeln, Molkky, Chamboultout?

Denken Sie daran, für die Wanderung und die Verpflegung zu reservieren.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT Sauternes Graves Landes Girondines