THÉ DANSANT 2 rue du Neufeld, 7 mai 2023, Farébersviller.

Organisé par l’Amicale Belle Epoque. Animé par l’orchestre VIOLETTA. Petite restauration sur place.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-05-07 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-07 19:30:00. 6 EUR.

2 rue du Neufeld Centre François Rabelais

Farébersviller 57450 Moselle Grand Est



Organized by the Amicale Belle Epoque. Animated by the band VIOLETTA. Small catering on the spot.

Organizado por la Amicale Belle Epoque. Animado por el grupo VIOLETTA. Pequeño catering in situ.

Organisiert von der Amicale Belle Epoque. Unterhalten vom Orchester VIOLETTA. Kleine Restauration vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH