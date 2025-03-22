FANNY RUWET Centre Culturel Antoine de st Exupery Caraman
FANNY RUWET Centre Culturel Antoine de st Exupery Caraman, samedi 22 mars 2025.
Après un premier show, un roman, un court-métrage, plusieurs podcasts (Les Gens Qui Doutent) et quatre ans de chroniques sur France Inter, Fanny Ruwet revient avec son nouveau spectacle « on disait qu’on faisait la fête ».
Tarif : 32.20 – 32.20 euros.
Début : 2025-03-22 à 20:45
Centre Culturel Antoine de st Exupery CENTRE VILLE 31460 Caraman 31