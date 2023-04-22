Châteaux en Fête – Domaine du Sablou 2877 Route du Mémorial Fanlac
« LOTUS DE LUMIERE », VOYAGE SONORE
Événement interactif autour d’un Mandala de lumière au cours d’un voyage sonore et chanté. Avec Guillaume Amaurin et Katja Wentz, et Cyril Marie, chants.
Le public est invité à se joindre aux chants.
Participation libre et consciente
Cette animation est prévue en intérieur
Réservation recommandée à reservations@sablou.fr.
2877 Route du Mémorial
Fanlac 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
« LOTUS OF LIGHT », A SOUND JOURNEY
Interactive event around a Mandala of light during a sound and song journey. With Guillaume Amaurin and Katja Wentz, and Cyril Marie, singing.
The public is invited to join in the singing.
Free and conscious participation
This animation is planned indoors
Reservation recommended at reservations@sablou.fr
« LOTO DE LUZ », UN VIAJE SONORO
Evento interactivo en torno a un mandala de luz durante un viaje de sonidos y canciones. Con Guillaume Amaurin y Katja Wentz, y Cyril Marie, cantando.
Se invita al público a unirse a los cantos.
Participación libre y consciente
Esta animación está prevista en el interior
Se recomienda reservar en reservations@sablou.fr
« LOTUS OF LIGHT », EINE KLANGREISE
Interaktive Veranstaltung rund um ein Lichtmandala während einer Klang- und Gesangsreise. Mit Guillaume Amaurin und Katja Wentz sowie Cyril Marie, Gesang.
Das Publikum ist eingeladen, sich den Gesängen anzuschließen.
Freie und bewusste Teilnahme
Diese Animation ist für Innenräume vorgesehen
Reservierung empfohlen an reservations@sablou.fr
