Châteaux en Fête – Domaine du Sablou 2877 Route du Mémorial, 22 avril 2023, Fanlac.

« LOTUS DE LUMIERE », VOYAGE SONORE

Événement interactif autour d’un Mandala de lumière au cours d’un voyage sonore et chanté. Avec Guillaume Amaurin et Katja Wentz, et Cyril Marie, chants.

Le public est invité à se joindre aux chants.

Participation libre et consciente

Cette animation est prévue en intérieur

Réservation recommandée à reservations@sablou.fr.

2877 Route du Mémorial

Fanlac 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



« LOTUS OF LIGHT », A SOUND JOURNEY

Interactive event around a Mandala of light during a sound and song journey. With Guillaume Amaurin and Katja Wentz, and Cyril Marie, singing.

The public is invited to join in the singing.

Free and conscious participation

This animation is planned indoors

Reservation recommended at reservations@sablou.fr

« LOTO DE LUZ », UN VIAJE SONORO

Evento interactivo en torno a un mandala de luz durante un viaje de sonidos y canciones. Con Guillaume Amaurin y Katja Wentz, y Cyril Marie, cantando.

Se invita al público a unirse a los cantos.

Participación libre y consciente

Esta animación está prevista en el interior

Se recomienda reservar en reservations@sablou.fr

« LOTUS OF LIGHT », EINE KLANGREISE

Interaktive Veranstaltung rund um ein Lichtmandala während einer Klang- und Gesangsreise. Mit Guillaume Amaurin und Katja Wentz sowie Cyril Marie, Gesang.

Das Publikum ist eingeladen, sich den Gesängen anzuschließen.

Freie und bewusste Teilnahme

Diese Animation ist für Innenräume vorgesehen

Reservierung empfohlen an reservations@sablou.fr

