Visite du jardin FÁNDLYHO FARA SO OVOCNOU ZÁHRADOU V NAHÁČI, 3 juin 2023, Naháč.

The memorial house of Juraj Fandly is a historical rectory in which this well-known Slovak writer, Catholic priest and entomologist lived and worked from 1780 until 1807. In addition to the indoor exibition, rare historical varieties of fruit trees (e.g. Fandlys apple tree) can be found in the garden belonging to the memorial house. During the VOPZ event, the visitors will be informed about Juraj Fandly, beekeeping and orcharding.

FÁNDLYHO FARA SO OVOCNOU ZÁHRADOU V NAHÁČI Naháč 130 Naháč 919 65 okres Trnava Région de Trnava 918355887 https://obecnahac.sk/obec/pamatihodnosti/#pdjf

