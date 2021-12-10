Family Time • Eat-Girls • Coaltar / Supersonic SUPERSONIC Paris
Date et horaire exacts : Le vendredi 10 décembre 2021
de 19h à 23h
gratuit
– FAMILY TIME
(Indie Pop – Barcelona, ESP)
– EAT-GIRLS
(Cold Pop lo-fi – Lyon, FR)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSYMj_oxKso
https://eat-girls.bandcamp.com
– COALTAR
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7AF0aE4JDM
SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet Paris 75012
1, 5, 8 : Bastille (282m) 8 : Ledru-Rollin (466m)
SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet Paris 75012
