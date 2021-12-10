Family Time • Eat-Girls • Coaltar / Supersonic SUPERSONIC, 10 décembre 2021, Paris.

Date et horaire exacts : Le vendredi 10 décembre 2021
de 19h à 23h
gratuit
WELCOME TO SUPERSONIC Concerts gratuits, Nuits rock et Disquaire à Paris !

– FAMILY TIME

(Indie Pop – Barcelona, ESP)

https://youtu.be/p25bGrkjPwk

– EAT-GIRLS

(Cold Pop lo-fi – Lyon, FR)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSYMj_oxKso

https://eat-girls.bandcamp.com

– COALTAR

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7AF0aE4JDM

Concerts -> Rock

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet Paris 75012
1, 5, 8 : Bastille (282m) 8 : Ledru-Rollin (466m)

Contact : SUPERSONIC 0146281290 communication@supersonic-club.fr https://www.facebook.com/events/1335892290175664/

Concerts -> Rock Musique
Date complète :
2021-12-10T19:00:00+01:00_2021-12-10T23:00:00+01:00