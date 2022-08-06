FAITES L’HUMOUR PAS LA GUEULE – SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC Labouheyre Labouheyre
FAITES L’HUMOUR PAS LA GUEULE – SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC
PLACE DE LA MAIRIE – KIOSQUE Pl de l’Hôtel de Ville 40210 Labouheyre Labouheyre Landes OT Cœur Haute Lande Pl de l’Hôtel de Ville 40210 Labouheyre PLACE DE LA MAIRIE – KIOSQUE
2022-08-06 15:00:00 – 2022-08-06 16:15:00
EUR Quand la ventriloquie rime avec féerie et excellence !
François Richard & Cachou
One-Man & Monkey-Show
Quand la ventriloquie rime avec féerie et excellence !
+33 5 58 04 45 00
