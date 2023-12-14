[Seminaire CREM] French irrigators acceptability of a water saving scheme Faculté des Sciences Economiques Rennes, 14 décembre 2023, Rennes.

French irrigators acceptability of a water saving scheme, co-écrit avec Marianne Lefebvre

In a context of conflicts of use and severe water deficit periods, there is an urgent need to reduce water withdrawal by the agricultural sector while preserving farm production. We analyse irrigators’ acceptability of a water saving scheme combining digital tools to optimise crop watering, with a reward system for those who have been more cautious in their water use (thereafter named « eco-efficient »). We sampled a group of respondents located in two irrigation catchments in Northwest of France highly dependent on irrigation to understand the obstacles and levers to the scheme implementation in an exploratory Q-study. We found out that all stakeholders agree on the material implementation of this scheme but have different views on the financial aspect and definition of “eco-efficiency”. To further understand the conditions of acceptability of the scheme with regard to these two last dimensions, a discrete choice experiment varying attributes of the scheme is proposed. This dual methodological approach provides many insights on the way to implement the scheme, accounting for farmers’ preferences heterogeneity.

Faculté des Sciences Economiques 7 place Hoche 35000 Rennes Rennes 35064 Quartiers Centre Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-14T12:15:00+01:00 – 2023-12-14T13:30:00+01:00

