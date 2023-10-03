[séminaire CREM FSE] “Strategic Ignorance and Perceived Control” Anca Balietti Faculté des Sciences Economiques Rennes, 3 octobre 2023, Rennes.

[séminaire CREM FSE] “Strategic Ignorance and Perceived Control” Anca Balietti Mardi 3 octobre, 12h15 Faculté des Sciences Economiques Salle de Robien

Abstract:

Information can trigger unpleasant emotions. As a result, individuals might be tempted to willfully ignore it. We experimentally investigate whether increasing perceived control can mitigate strategic ignorance. Participants from India were presented with a choice to receive information about the health risk associated with air pollution and later asked to recall it. We find that perceived control leads to a substantial improvement in information retention. Moreover, perceived control mostly benefits optimists, who show both a reduction in information avoidance and an increase in information retention. This latter result is confirmed with a US sample. A theoretical framework rationalizes these findings.

2023-10-03T12:15:00+02:00 – 2023-10-03T13:45:00+02:00

