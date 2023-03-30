15th Joint Seminar “The Future of Law and Economics” Faculté des Sciences Economiques, 30 mars 2023, Rennes.

15th Joint Seminar “The Future of Law and Economics” 30 et 31 mars Faculté des Sciences Economiques

The Joint Seminar is free of charge.

The Joint Seminar is organized by the universities of Maastricht, Rennes, Rotterdam (Erasmus School of Law) and the European Doctorate in Law & Economics (EDLE).

Faculté des Sciences Economiques 7 place Hoche 35000 Rennes Quartiers Centre Rennes 35064 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne

This year, the 15th Joint Seminar ‘The Future of Law and Economics’ will be organized at the University of Rennes on Thursday 30 and Friday 31 March 2023.

History

In March 2009, PhD students working on topics with respect to the economic analysis of law (also law and economics) came together in Paris as a result of a cooperation between the universities of Maastricht, Paris, Erasmus School of Law and the European Doctorate in Law and Economics (EDLE). The idea was to provide a forum to PhD students to present their ongoing PhD research and receive feedback from senior law and economics scholars from the other institutions as well as from their colleagues. This first seminar was a great success whereby it was considered very fruitful to have this mutual exchange of ideas and stimulating criticisms.

Since the beginning the organizing partners changed, but the title of this joint seminar remains “The Future of Law and Economics”, symbolizing the fact that the PhD candidates constitute the future of Law and Economics and realizing that much of the research they undertake is in fact path-breaking and innovative.

The seminar is open to all interested PhD students and researchers affiliated to the organizing universities and the EDLE. We also warmly welcome PhDs and researchers from Charles University, Prague.

By planning your trip, please take into account that the Joint Seminar will take two full days (Thursday and Friday).

Registration

Registration on:

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-30T09:00:00+02:00

2023-03-31T17:00:00+02:00