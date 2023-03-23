[séminaire CREM FSE] « Pricing, cognitive bias and transport mode choice : new evidences from the Lab » Alexandre MAYOL Faculté des Sciences Economiques, 23 mars 2023, Rennes.

Résumé (co-écrit avec Philippe Gagnepain, Sébastien Massoni et Carine Staropoli) : This paper investigates how consumers respond to tariff design in the context of public transportation. While the theoretical literature in industrial organization provides guidance on tariff design to address economic concerns, empirical evidence suggests that consumers may not fully respond to complex pricing schemes due to the assumption of perfect rationality. By conducting a laboratory experiment, we aim to analyze the trade-off between time and money under different tariffs. Our findings have important implications for policymakers seeking to increase public transportation usage and alleviate network congestion, as well as reduce individual car usage.

Faculté des Sciences Economiques, Rennes

Dates et horaires: 2023-03-23T12:15:00+01:00 – 2023-03-23T13:30:00+01:00

2023-03-23T12:15:00+01:00 – 2023-03-23T13:30:00+01:00

