[Séminaire CREM] « Gains from agglomeration: Evidence from manufacturing plants in the Russian Empire » Faculté des Sciences Economiques, 17 novembre 2022, Rennes.

Présentation de Vera IVANOVA – HSE

Faculté des Sciences Economiques 7 place Hoche 35000 Rennes

Abstract: I study the location patterns and the effect of agglomeration on plant-level productivity of manufacturing industries in the Russian Empire. The analysis is based on a novel micro-geographical dataset on the population of Russian manufacturing plants in 1908, augmented with geo-coded data on Imperial railroads and province-level indicators. Using continuous distance measures of geographic concentration, I show that most industries in the Russian Empire were localized at distances about 100–200 km. Also, I reveal coagglomerated industry pairs forming input–output linkages. I estimate impacts of location characteristics of each plant on plant-level productivity. I find that a firm-level TFP is bell-shaped with respect to the number of plants of the same industry in the same geographic area. I reveal a strong positive impact of closeness to railroads on firm-level productivity. These findings reflect non-trivial interplay between agglomeration and dispersion forces to which my estimation results impart empirical content.



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-11-17T12:15:00+01:00

2022-11-17T13:30:00+01:00