Conférences sur la santé mentale par le Directeur de l’Institut national de santé mentale (NIMH, USA) Faculté de Médecine Paris-Saclay, 11 mai 2023, Le Kremlin-Bicêtre.

Conférences sur la santé mentale par le Directeur de l’Institut national de santé mentale (NIMH, USA) Jeudi 11 mai, 09h30, 14h30 Faculté de Médecine Paris-Saclay sur inscription

FACULTY OF PHARMACY (9h30 – 12h30) – Henri Moissan Building – 17 avenue des Sciences – 91400 ORSAY

9h30 WELCOME OF FACULTY OF PHARMACY – UNIVERSITY PARIS-SACLAY

• Pr Thierry DORÉ, Vice-President for Research, University Paris-Saclay

• Pr Marc PALLARDY, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, University Paris-Saclay

9h40 INTRODUCTION

• Pr Didier SAMUEL, Director of the National Institute of Health and Medical Research

10h CONFERENCE

• Pr Joshua GORDON, Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), USA

“Exploring the role of hippocampal-prefrontal synchrony in behavior”

ROUND TABLE

Chairmen:

• Pr Philippe VERNIER, The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA)/NeuroPSI

11h

• ARE ANIMAL MODELS RELEVANT IN MODERN PSYCHIATRY?

I_ntroduction by Pr Denis DAVID, Deputy Head of Research, Graduate School Health and Drug Sciences_

With:

– Dr. Sylvie GRANON, Paris-Saclay Institute of Neuroscience

– Dr. Valerie DOYÈRE, Paris-Saclay Institute of Neuroscience

Discussion

• BRAIN IMAGING AND BIOMARKERS IN PSYCHIATRY.

I_ntroduction by Pr Josselin HOUENOU, Head of Psychiatry team, NeuroSpin_

With:

– Pr Jean-François MANGIN, PEPR Propsy, NeuroSpin

– Dr. Claire LEROY, CEA Paris-Saclay

Discussion

FACULTY OF MEDICINE (14h30 – 17h30) – Research Building – Door 16 – 63 Rue Gabriel Péri – 94270 Le KREMLIN-BICÊTRE

14h30 WELCOME OF FACULTY OF MEDICINE – UNIVERSITY PARIS-SACLAY

• Pr Marc HUMBERT, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, University Paris-Saclay

• Pr Emmanuelle CORRUBLE, Head of the Psychiatry department and MOODS team

14h40 INTRODUCTION

• Pr Franck BELLIVIER, Ministerial Delegate of Mental Health and Psychiatry, French Ministry of Health and Prevention

• Pr Antoine MAGNAN, Medical advisor, French Ministry of Health and Prevention

15h10 CONFERENCE

• Pr Joshua GORDON, Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), USA

“Challenges and Opportunities in Mental Health Research”

ROUND TABLE

Chairmen and chairwoman:

• Pr Joshua GORDON, Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), USA

• Pr Emmanuelle CORRUBLE, Head of the Psychiatry department, Bicetre Hospital and MOODS team

• Pr Antoine MAGNAN, Medical advisor, French Ministry of Health and Prevention

• Pr Frank BELLIVIER, Ministerial Delegate of Mental Health and Psychiatry, French Ministry of Health and Prevention

16h10

• MENTAL HEALTH RESEARCH: BUILDING US-FRANCE BRIDGES

With:

– Pr Mario SPERANZA, Professor of Child Psychiatry, Director of the Graduate School of Public Health, Paris-Saclay University

“Public Health and Child Mental Health”

– Pr Alexandra BENACHI, Professor of Gynecology-Obstetrics, Paris-Saclay University

“The National 1000 days Challenge”

– Pr Marion LEBOYER, Professor of Psychiatry, Director of the Fundamental Foundation

“The PEPR ProPsy program”

Discussion

Faculté de Médecine Paris-Saclay 63 rue Gabriel Péri 94270 Le Kremlin-Bicêtre Le Kremlin-Bicêtre 94270 La Mairie – Salengro Val-de-Marne Île-de-France

