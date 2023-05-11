Conférences sur la santé mentale par le Directeur de l’Institut national de santé mentale (NIMH, USA) Faculté de Médecine Paris-Saclay Le Kremlin-Bicêtre
Conférences sur la santé mentale par le Directeur de l’Institut national de santé mentale (NIMH, USA) Jeudi 11 mai, 09h30, 14h30 Faculté de Médecine Paris-Saclay sur inscription
FACULTY OF PHARMACY (9h30 – 12h30) – Henri Moissan Building – 17 avenue des Sciences – 91400 ORSAY
9h30 WELCOME OF FACULTY OF PHARMACY – UNIVERSITY PARIS-SACLAY
• Pr Thierry DORÉ, Vice-President for Research, University Paris-Saclay
• Pr Marc PALLARDY, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, University Paris-Saclay
9h40 INTRODUCTION
• Pr Didier SAMUEL, Director of the National Institute of Health and Medical Research
10h CONFERENCE
• Pr Joshua GORDON, Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), USA
“Exploring the role of hippocampal-prefrontal synchrony in behavior”
ROUND TABLE
Chairmen:
• Pr Philippe VERNIER, The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA)/NeuroPSI
11h
• ARE ANIMAL MODELS RELEVANT IN MODERN PSYCHIATRY?
I_ntroduction by Pr Denis DAVID, Deputy Head of Research, Graduate School Health and Drug Sciences_
With:
– Dr. Sylvie GRANON, Paris-Saclay Institute of Neuroscience
– Dr. Valerie DOYÈRE, Paris-Saclay Institute of Neuroscience
Discussion
• BRAIN IMAGING AND BIOMARKERS IN PSYCHIATRY.
I_ntroduction by Pr Josselin HOUENOU, Head of Psychiatry team, NeuroSpin_
With:
– Pr Jean-François MANGIN, PEPR Propsy, NeuroSpin
– Dr. Claire LEROY, CEA Paris-Saclay
Discussion
FACULTY OF MEDICINE (14h30 – 17h30) – Research Building – Door 16 – 63 Rue Gabriel Péri – 94270 Le KREMLIN-BICÊTRE
14h30 WELCOME OF FACULTY OF MEDICINE – UNIVERSITY PARIS-SACLAY
• Pr Marc HUMBERT, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, University Paris-Saclay
• Pr Emmanuelle CORRUBLE, Head of the Psychiatry department and MOODS team
14h40 INTRODUCTION
• Pr Franck BELLIVIER, Ministerial Delegate of Mental Health and Psychiatry, French Ministry of Health and Prevention
• Pr Antoine MAGNAN, Medical advisor, French Ministry of Health and Prevention
15h10 CONFERENCE
• Pr Joshua GORDON, Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), USA
“Challenges and Opportunities in Mental Health Research”
ROUND TABLE
Chairmen and chairwoman:
• Pr Joshua GORDON, Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), USA
• Pr Emmanuelle CORRUBLE, Head of the Psychiatry department, Bicetre Hospital and MOODS team
• Pr Antoine MAGNAN, Medical advisor, French Ministry of Health and Prevention
• Pr Frank BELLIVIER, Ministerial Delegate of Mental Health and Psychiatry, French Ministry of Health and Prevention
16h10
• MENTAL HEALTH RESEARCH: BUILDING US-FRANCE BRIDGES
With:
– Pr Mario SPERANZA, Professor of Child Psychiatry, Director of the Graduate School of Public Health, Paris-Saclay University
“Public Health and Child Mental Health”
– Pr Alexandra BENACHI, Professor of Gynecology-Obstetrics, Paris-Saclay University
“The National 1000 days Challenge”
– Pr Marion LEBOYER, Professor of Psychiatry, Director of the Fundamental Foundation
“The PEPR ProPsy program”
Discussion
Faculté de Médecine Paris-Saclay 63 rue Gabriel Péri 94270 Le Kremlin-Bicêtre Le Kremlin-Bicêtre 94270 La Mairie – Salengro Val-de-Marne Île-de-France
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-05-11T09:30:00+02:00 – 2023-05-11T12:30:00+02:00
2023-05-11T14:30:00+02:00 – 2023-05-11T17:30:00+02:00
santé mentale conférence