Bibliothèque municipale Place Saint-Anne Trégastel Côtes-d’Armor Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale
2022-12-21 10:00:00 – 2022-12-21 11:30:00
Viens créer tes boules de Noël en papier lors d’un atelier créatif.
Atelier adapté pour les 6-10ans.
https://bibliotheque.tregastel.fr/
