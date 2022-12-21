Fabrique tes boules de Noël Trégastel Trégastel Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor

Trégastel

Fabrique tes boules de Noël Trégastel, 21 décembre 2022, Trégastel. Fabrique tes boules de Noël

Bibliothèque municipale Place Saint-Anne Trégastel Côtes-d’Armor Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale

2022-12-21 10:00:00 – 2022-12-21 11:30:00

Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale

Trégastel

Côtes-d’Armor Trégastel Viens créer tes boules de Noël en papier lors d’un atelier créatif.

Atelier adapté pour les 6-10ans. https://bibliotheque.tregastel.fr/ Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale Trégastel

dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-17 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor, Trégastel Autres Lieu Trégastel Adresse Trégastel Côtes-d'Armor Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale Ville Trégastel lieuville Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale Trégastel Departement Côtes-d'Armor

Trégastel Trégastel Côtes-d'Armor https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/tregastel/

Fabrique tes boules de Noël Trégastel 2022-12-21 was last modified: by Fabrique tes boules de Noël Trégastel Trégastel 21 décembre 2022 Bibliothèque municipale Place Saint-Anne Trégastel Côtes d'Armor Côtes-d’Armor Trégastel

Trégastel Côtes-d'Armor