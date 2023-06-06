LES ESTIVALES DE FABRÈGUES, 6 juin 2023, Fabrègues.

Fabrègues,Hérault

Pour la troisième année consécutive, les Estivales prendront place au Jardin Public les mardis 6, 13, 20 et 27 juin, de 19h à 23h !.

2023-06-06 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-06 23:00:00. .

Fabrègues 34690 Hérault Occitanie



For the third consecutive year, the Estivales will take place in the Public Garden on Tuesdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 7 to 11 pm!

Por tercer año consecutivo, los Estivales tendrán lugar en el Jardín Público los martes 6, 13, 20 y 27 de junio, de 19:00 a 23:00 horas

Im dritten Jahr in Folge werden die Estivales am Dienstag, den 6., 13., 20. und 27. Juni, von 19 bis 23 Uhr im Jardin Public stattfinden!

