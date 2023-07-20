STAGES MAKERS ADOS Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste
Saint-Laurent-de-Neste,Hautes-Pyrénées
LA DECOUPE LASER
Découvre la découpe laser en créant pas à pas des projets de A à Z .
Jour 1, commence avec un mini projet et conçois l’objet pour que la machine comprenne ce que tu attends d’elle.
Jour 2, réalise un projet plus complexe à et découpe le grâce au laser.
INFOS PRATIQUES :
-Tarif 80€ pour les 2j
-Prévoir son pique-nique
-de 10h à 17h avec pause repas en commun
Inscriptions au 05.62.50.16.08.
2023-07-20 fin : 2023-07-21
Fablab Sapiens SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE
Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
LASER CUTTING
Discover laser cutting by creating step-by-step projects from A to Z.
Day 1, start with a mini-project and design the object so that the machine understands what you want it to do.
Day 2, create a more complex project and cut it with the laser.
PRACTICAL INFO :
-Price 80? for 2 days
-Bring your own picnic
-from 10am to 5pm with lunch break
To register, call 05.62.50.16.08
CORTE LÁSER
Descubre el corte por láser creando proyectos paso a paso de la A a la Z.
Día 1, empieza con un miniproyecto y diseña el objeto para que la máquina entienda lo que quieres que haga.
Día 2, crea un proyecto más complejo y recórtalo con el láser.
INFORMACIÓN PRÁCTICA :
-Precio 80? por 2 días
-Traiga su propio picnic
-de 10h a 17h con pausa para comer
Para inscribirse, llame al 05.62.50.16.08
LASERSCHNEIDEN
Entdecke das Laserschneiden, indem du Schritt für Schritt Projekte von A bis Z erstellst.
Beginne an Tag 1 mit einem Miniprojekt und entwirf das Objekt so, dass die Maschine versteht, was du von ihr erwartest.
Entwirf an Tag 2 ein komplexeres Projekt und schneide es mit dem Laser aus.
PRAKTISCHE INFOS :
-Preis 80? für beide Tage
-Picknick mitbringen
-von 10 bis 17 Uhr mit einer gemeinsamen Essenspause
Anmeldungen unter 05.62.50.16.08
