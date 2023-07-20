STAGES MAKERS ADOS Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste, 20 juillet 2023, Saint-Laurent-de-Neste.

Saint-Laurent-de-Neste,Hautes-Pyrénées

LA DECOUPE LASER

Découvre la découpe laser en créant pas à pas des projets de A à Z .

Jour 1, commence avec un mini projet et conçois l’objet pour que la machine comprenne ce que tu attends d’elle.

Jour 2, réalise un projet plus complexe à et découpe le grâce au laser.

INFOS PRATIQUES :

-Tarif 80€ pour les 2j

-Prévoir son pique-nique

-de 10h à 17h avec pause repas en commun

Inscriptions au 05.62.50.16.08.

2023-07-20 fin : 2023-07-21 . .

Fablab Sapiens SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE

Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



LASER CUTTING

Discover laser cutting by creating step-by-step projects from A to Z.

Day 1, start with a mini-project and design the object so that the machine understands what you want it to do.

Day 2, create a more complex project and cut it with the laser.

PRACTICAL INFO :

-Price 80? for 2 days

-Bring your own picnic

-from 10am to 5pm with lunch break

To register, call 05.62.50.16.08

CORTE LÁSER

Descubre el corte por láser creando proyectos paso a paso de la A a la Z.

Día 1, empieza con un miniproyecto y diseña el objeto para que la máquina entienda lo que quieres que haga.

Día 2, crea un proyecto más complejo y recórtalo con el láser.

INFORMACIÓN PRÁCTICA :

-Precio 80? por 2 días

-Traiga su propio picnic

-de 10h a 17h con pausa para comer

Para inscribirse, llame al 05.62.50.16.08

LASERSCHNEIDEN

Entdecke das Laserschneiden, indem du Schritt für Schritt Projekte von A bis Z erstellst.

Beginne an Tag 1 mit einem Miniprojekt und entwirf das Objekt so, dass die Maschine versteht, was du von ihr erwartest.

Entwirf an Tag 2 ein komplexeres Projekt und schneide es mit dem Laser aus.

PRAKTISCHE INFOS :

-Preis 80? für beide Tage

-Picknick mitbringen

-von 10 bis 17 Uhr mit einer gemeinsamen Essenspause

Anmeldungen unter 05.62.50.16.08

Mise à jour le 2023-06-23 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65