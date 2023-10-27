Atelier « Do it yourself » Halloween Fablab L’Etabli Soustons, 27 octobre 2023, Soustons.

Soustons,Landes

Halloween approche à grand pas.

Dans une ambiance conviviale et ludique, viens fabriquer une lanterne super creepy un atelier d’environ 2 heures. Tu découvriras notre découpeuse laser et d’autres méthodes de fabrication et personnalisation, ainsi que l’univers d’un Fab Lab..

2023-10-27 fin : 2023-10-27 16:30:00. EUR.

Fablab L’Etabli Rue de Moscou – Pôle Associatif

Soustons 40140 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Halloween is fast approaching.

In a fun and friendly atmosphere, come and build a super creepy lantern in a workshop lasting around 2 hours. You’ll discover our laser cutter and other manufacturing and customization methods, as well as the world of a Fab Lab.

Halloween se acerca rápidamente.

En un ambiente lúdico y agradable, venga a fabricar un farolillo super escalofriante en un taller de unas 2 horas de duración. Descubrirás nuestra cortadora láser y otros métodos de fabricación y personalización, así como el mundo de un Fab Lab.

Halloween nähert sich mit großen Schritten.

In einer freundlichen und spielerischen Atmosphäre kannst du in einem etwa zweistündigen Workshop eine super gruselige Laterne herstellen. Du wirst unseren Laserschneider und andere Methoden zur Herstellung und Anpassung kennenlernen und die Welt eines Fab Labs kennenlernen.

