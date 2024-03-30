F*** Forever : Nuit indie rock 00’s du Supersonic SUPERSONIC Paris
F*** Forever : Nuit indie rock 00’s du Supersonic SUPERSONIC Paris, samedi 30 mars 2024.
Le samedi 30 mars 2024
de 23h30 à 06h00
.Public adultes. payant
Entrée à 6 euros de 23h à 1h (puis 10 euros jusqu’à 6h)
WELCOME TO SUPERSONIC ! Place à des concerts gratuits et des nuits rock à Paris !
F*** Forever !
C’est la soirée 100% indie rock emblématique du Supersonic ! On t’attend sur la piste : I bet you look good on the dancefloor !
Live tribute à 1h d’El Camino
DJ Set Indie rock 00s d’Aurejaam et Marques de Sad
Si tu aimes : Arctic Monkeys / The Libertines / The Strokes / Babyshambles / Franz Ferdinand / The White Stripes / Kasabian / Kaiser Chiefs / The Killers / The Black Keys / Bloc Party / The Gossip / Interpol / Mgmt / Gorillaz / The Rapture / Muse / Editors / Queens Of The Stone Age / Foals / Metronomy / The Subways / The Hives / Razorlight / The Dandy Warhols / The Fratellis / The Kooks …
Pour t’ambiancer dès maintenant : https://spoti.fi/3AKkNxk
• Vestiaire au 2ème étage
• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr
SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012
Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)
Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)
Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)
Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo
Contact : https://fb.me/e/detbLOlHR https://fb.me/e/detbLOlHR https://link.dice.fm/g4f0d5876dde
