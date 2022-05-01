F*** Forever / Nuit indie rock 00s du Supersonic SUPERSONIC Paris
F*** Forever ! C’est la soirée 100% indie rock emblématique du Supersonic ! On t’attend sur la piste: I bet you look good on the dancefloor !
Date et horaire exacts : Le samedi 30 juillet 2022
de 23h00 à 06h00
Le samedi 25 juin 2022
de 23h00 à 06h00
Le samedi 28 mai 2022
de 23h00 à 06h00
Le samedi 30 avril 2022
de 23h00 à 06h00
payant Ticket : 5 EUR
Live tribute à 1h
DJ Set Indie rock 00s
Si tu aimes: Arctic Monkeys / The Libertines / The Strokes / Babyshambles / Franz Ferdinand / The White Stripes / Kasabian / Kaiser Chiefs / The Killers / The Black Keys / Bloc Party / The Gossip / Interpol / Mgmt / Gorillaz / The Rapture / Muse / Editors / Queens Of The Stone Age / Foals / Metronomy / The Subways / The Hives / Razorlight / The Dandy Warhols / The Fratellis / The Kooks …
Pour t’ambiancer dès maintenant : https://spoti.fi/3AKkNxk
SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet Paris 75012
1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m) 91 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)
Contact : https://fb.me/e/4C5tiwO8h
