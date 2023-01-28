F*** Forever / Nuit indie rock 00s du Supersonic SUPERSONIC, 28 janvier 2023, Paris.

Le samedi 28 janvier 2023

de 23h00 à 06h00

. payant Ticket : 5 EUR

WELCOME TO SUPERSONIC Concerts gratuits, Nuits rock et Disquaire à Paris !

F*** Forever !

C’est la soirée 100% indie rock emblématique du Supersonic ! On t’attend sur la piste: I bet you look good on the dancefloor !

Live tribute à 1h des Reines du Baal

DJ Set Indie rock 00s par Djabba le Hut et Marques de Sad

Si tu aimes: Arctic Monkeys / The Libertines / The Strokes / Babyshambles / Franz Ferdinand / The White Stripes / Kasabian / Kaiser Chiefs / The Killers / The Black Keys / Bloc Party / The Gossip / Interpol / Mgmt / Gorillaz / The Rapture / Muse / Editors / Queens Of The Stone Age / Foals / Metronomy / The Subways / The Hives / Razorlight / The Dandy Warhols / The Fratellis / The Kooks …

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m) Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m) Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m) Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo



Contact : https://fb.me/e/3aTIOLzuL https://link.dice.fm/sa8c512a84e4

