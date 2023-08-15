Maurens en fête Eyraud-Crempse-Maurens, 15 août 2023, Eyraud-Crempse-Maurens.

Eyraud-Crempse-Maurens,Dordogne

9h Concours de belote 10€/pers

9h30 Randonnée 3€/pers (café au départ, ravitaillement et apéritif au retour)

9h30-12h Initiation gratuite au tennis

Animations pour enfants à la bibliothèque et école, ateliers créatifs (origami, attrapes rêves) et lecture

Restauration rapide tout au long de la journée

Balade à poneys

Début d’après-midi : structure gonflable et ventriglisse, bataille d’eau, pêche aux canards,ping-pong, lancer de haches dès 16 ans, casques réalité virtuelle. 3€/pers avec accès illimité

14h-17h : Escape Game dans la salle des fêtes animé par Ludik Factory, sur réservation au 05 53 24 89 76. 14€/pers.

17h Concours de rampeau 8€/pers et 2€/recharge

Tir à la corde et course en sacs

Pesée du jambon et Animation « le compte est bon » (pour les enfants deviner nombre de bonbons dans le pot)

Marché gourmand, Blind test et soirée dansante avec animation

DJ 22h30 Feu d’artifice.

Eyraud-Crempse-Maurens 24130 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



9am Belote competition 10?/pers

9:30am Walk 3?/pers (coffee at start, refreshments and aperitif on return)

9h30-12h Free introduction to tennis

Children’s activities at the library and school, creative workshops (origami, dream catchers) and readings

Fast food throughout the day

Pony ride

Early afternoon: bouncy castle and ventriglisse, water fight, duck fishing, ping-pong, axe throwing for 16 year-olds, virtual reality helmets. 3/person with unlimited access

2pm-5pm: Escape Game in the village hall, hosted by Ludik Factory, booking required on 05 53 24 89 76. 14 per person.

5pm Chip contest 8?/pers and 2?/refill

Tug-of-war and sack race

Ham weighing and « counting is good » animation (for children to guess the number of sweets in the jar)

Gourmet market, Blind test and dance party with entertainment

DJ 10:30 pm Fireworks

9h Concurso de belote 10€/persona

9.30h Paseo 3 por persona (café a la salida, refrescos y aperitivo a la vuelta)

9h30-12h00 Iniciación gratuita al tenis

Actividades infantiles en la biblioteca y la escuela, talleres creativos (papiroflexia, atrapasueños) y lecturas

Comida rápida durante todo el día

Paseo en poni

A primera hora de la tarde: estructura hinchable y tobogán de viento, lucha acuática, pesca de patos, tenis de mesa, lanzamiento de hachas para jóvenes de 16 años, cascos de realidad virtual. 3/persona con acceso ilimitado

de 14.00 a 17.00: Juego de escape en la sala del pueblo a cargo de Ludik Factory, previa reserva en el 05 53 24 89 76. 14 por persona

17.00: Concurso de chip 8?/persona y 2?/recarga

Tira y afloja y carrera de sacos

Pesaje de jamones y animación « Contar es bueno » (para que los niños adivinen el número de caramelos que hay en el tarro)

Mercado gastronómico, prueba a ciegas y fiesta de baile con animación

DJ 22.30 h Fuegos artificiales

9 Uhr Belote-Wettbewerb 10?/Pers

9.30 Uhr Wanderung 3 Personen (Kaffee am Start, Verpflegung und Aperitif auf dem Rückweg)

9.30-12.00 Uhr Kostenlose Einführung in den Tennissport

Animationen für Kinder in der Bibliothek und der Schule, kreative Workshops (Origami, Traumfänger) und Lesungen

Schnellrestaurants den ganzen Tag über

Reiten auf Ponys

Am frühen Nachmittag: Hüpfburg und Ventriglisse, Wasserschlacht, Entenangeln, Tischtennis, Axtwerfen ab 16 Jahren, Virtual-Reality-Helme. 3 Personen mit unbegrenztem Zugang

14h-17h: Escape Game im Festsaal unter der Leitung von Ludik Factory, mit Reservierung unter 05 53 24 89 76. 14?/Pers.

17 Uhr Rampau-Wettbewerb 8?/Pers. und 2?/Recharge

Seilziehen und Sackhüpfen

Wiegen des Schinkens und Animation « le compte est bon » (für Kinder, die die Anzahl der Bonbons im Glas erraten)

Gourmet-Markt, Blind Test und Tanzabend mit Animation

DJ 22.30 Uhr Feuerwerk

Mise à jour le 2023-07-12 par Vallée de l’Isle