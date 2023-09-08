Folk & Blues : Ashley 29 Place Gambetta, 8 septembre 2023, Eymet.

Ashley remonte sur scène, seul cette fois-ci, pour interpréter ses chansons plus folk et acoustiques, mélangeant celles qu’il a composé avec celles qu’il aurait aimé avoir composé.

Ashley comes back to the stage, solo this time, with a host of folk and blues songs, some he wrote, and some he wishes he had written..

29 Place Gambetta Dan Martin’s Café Américain

Eymet 24500 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Ashley comes back to the stage, solo this time, with a host of folk and blues songs, some he wrote, and some he wishes he had written.

Ashley vuelve al escenario, esta vez en solitario, con un montón de canciones de folk y blues, algunas de su autoría y otras que desearía haber escrito.

Ashley kehrt auf die Bühne zurück, diesmal allein, um seine eher folkigen und akustischen Lieder vorzutragen, wobei er die Lieder, die er komponiert hat, mit denen vermischt, die er sich gewünscht hätte, komponiert zu haben.

Ashley kehrt auf die Bühne zurück, diesmal allein, und bringt eine Reihe von Folk- und Bluesliedern mit, von denen einige er selbst geschrieben hat und andere, von denen er wünschte, sie wären geschrieben worden.

