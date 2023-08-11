mar 25 avril 2023
Jazz Standards : Larry Browne Trio 29 Place Gambetta Eymet

Catégories d’Évènement:
29 Place Gambetta Dan Martin's Café Américain Eymet 2023-08-11

Jazz Standards : Larry Browne Trio 29 Place Gambetta, 11 août 2023, Eymet.

Larry Browne, un showman américain extraordinaire, partage avec nous les classiques du jazz américain. En plus de sa voix superbe, Larry nous réjouit avec sa trompette.
Larry Browne, a wonderful American performer, brings his terrific voice and trumpet back to Dan Martin’s in jazz classics and his original compositions in a similar style..
2023-08-11
29 Place Gambetta Dan Martin’s Café Américain
Eymet 24500 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Larry Browne, an extraordinary American showman, shares with us the classics of American jazz. In addition to his superb voice, Larry delights us with his trumpet.
Larry Browne, a wonderful American performer, brings his terrific voice and trumpet back to Dan Martin?s in jazz classics and his original compositions in a similar style.

Larry Browne, extraordinario showman americano, comparte con nosotros los clásicos del jazz americano. Además de su magnífica voz, Larry nos deleita con su trompeta.
Larry Browne, un maravilloso intérprete americano, pone al servicio de Dan Martin su magnífica voz y su trompeta en clásicos del jazz y sus composiciones originales de estilo similar.

Larry Browne, ein außergewöhnlicher amerikanischer Showman, teilt mit uns die Klassiker des amerikanischen Jazz. Neben seiner großartigen Stimme erfreut uns Larry auch mit seiner Trompete.
Larry Browne, ein wunderbarer amerikanischer Performer, bringt seine furchterregende Stimme und Trompete zurück zu Dan Martins Jazz-Klassikern und seinen eigenen Kompositionen in einem ähnlichen Stil.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides

Détails

Date:
11 août 2023
Catégories d'Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
29 Place Gambetta
Adresse
29 Place Gambetta Dan Martin's Café Américain
Ville
Eymet
Departement
Dordogne
Lieu Ville
29 Place Gambetta Eymet

Eymet Dordogne
Eymet Dordogne

