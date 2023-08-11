Jazz Standards : Larry Browne Trio 29 Place Gambetta, 11 août 2023, Eymet.

Larry Browne, un showman américain extraordinaire, partage avec nous les classiques du jazz américain. En plus de sa voix superbe, Larry nous réjouit avec sa trompette.

Larry Browne, a wonderful American performer, brings his terrific voice and trumpet back to Dan Martin’s in jazz classics and his original compositions in a similar style..

2023-08-11 à ; fin : 2023-08-11 . .

29 Place Gambetta Dan Martin’s Café Américain

Eymet 24500 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Larry Browne, extraordinario showman americano, comparte con nosotros los clásicos del jazz americano. Además de su magnífica voz, Larry nos deleita con su trompeta.

Larry Browne, un maravilloso intérprete americano, pone al servicio de Dan Martin su magnífica voz y su trompeta en clásicos del jazz y sus composiciones originales de estilo similar.

Larry Browne, ein außergewöhnlicher amerikanischer Showman, teilt mit uns die Klassiker des amerikanischen Jazz. Neben seiner großartigen Stimme erfreut uns Larry auch mit seiner Trompete.

Larry Browne, ein wunderbarer amerikanischer Performer, bringt seine furchterregende Stimme und Trompete zurück zu Dan Martins Jazz-Klassikern und seinen eigenen Kompositionen in einem ähnlichen Stil.

