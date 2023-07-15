Chansons françaises : Élodie Alice Trio 29 Place Gambetta, 15 juillet 2023, Eymet.

Pour la Fête Nationale, Elodie Alice avec sa voix délicieuse et son trio nous offrent les classiques de la chanson française en passant par Gainsbourg, Barbara, Trenet, Aznavour, Piaf parmi d’autres.

In honor of Bastille Day, Elodie Alice and her trio brings her lovely voice to classic French songs from Gainsbourg to Barbara, Trenet, Aznavour, Piaf and others..

29 Place Gambetta Dan Martin’s Café Américain

Eymet 24500 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



In honor of Bastille Day, Elodie Alice and her trio bring her lovely voice to classic French songs from Gainsbourg to Barbara, Trenet, Aznavour, Piaf and others.

Con motivo del Día de la Bastilla, Elodie Alice y su trío ponen su hermosa voz a canciones clásicas francesas, desde Gainsbourg a Barbara, pasando por Trenet, Aznavour, Piaf y otros.

Zum Nationalfeiertag bringt Elodie Alice mit ihrer köstlichen Stimme und ihrem Trio klassische französische Lieder von Gainsbourg, Barbara, Trenet, Aznavour, Piaf u.a. zu Gehör.

