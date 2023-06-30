Folk & Blues : Ashley & The Roubachs 29 Place Gambetta, 30 juin 2023, Eymet.

Ashley, avec sa voix mélodieuse et profonde, nous sert un répertoire mélangeant ses compositions à celles qui l’ont inspiré dans le folk et le blues acoustique. Accompagné par Laurent Roubach, l’extraordinaire guitariste pour les grandes stars françaises et internationales, dont Céline Dion ; et Brigitte Roubach, revenant à la scène après une carrière en solo, assure les chœurs.

Ashley brings to the stage his owns songs and the songs that inspired him, backed by Laurent Roubach, the extraordinary guitarist to countless international stars including Celine Dion, and Brigitte Roubach on backing vocals who returns to the stage after her solo career..

29 Place Gambetta Dan Martin’s Café Américain

Eymet 24500 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Ashley, with his melodious and deep voice, serves us a repertoire mixing his own compositions with those that inspired him in the folk and acoustic blues. Accompanied by Laurent Roubach, the guitarist extraordinaire for the great French and international stars, including Celine Dion; and Brigitte Roubach, returning to the stage after a solo career, provides the backing vocals.

Ashley, con su voz profunda y melodiosa, ofrece un repertorio que mezcla sus propias composiciones con las que le han inspirado el folk y el blues acústico. Acompañado por Laurent Roubach, el extraordinario guitarrista de las grandes estrellas francesas e internacionales, entre ellas Céline Dion; y Brigitte Roubach, que regresa a los escenarios tras una carrera en solitario, pone los coros.

Ashley lleva al escenario sus propias canciones y las que le inspiraron, respaldado por Laurent Roubach, el extraordinario guitarrista de innumerables estrellas internacionales, entre ellas Céline Dion, y Brigitte Roubach a los coros, que regresa a los escenarios tras su carrera en solitario.

Ashley, mit seiner melodischen und tiefen Stimme, serviert uns ein Repertoire, das seine Kompositionen mit denen mischt, die ihn im akustischen Folk und Blues inspiriert haben. Begleitet wird er von Laurent Roubach, dem außergewöhnlichen Gitarristen für große französische und internationale Stars wie Céline Dion; und Brigitte Roubach, die nach einer Solokarriere auf die Bühne zurückkehrt, übernimmt den Gesang.

Ashley bringt seine eigenen Lieder und die Lieder, die ihn inspirierten, auf die Bühne, unterstützt von Laurent Roubach, dem außergewöhnlichen Gitarristen zahlreicher französischer und internationaler Stars, darunter Celine Dion, und Brigitte Roubach, die nach ihrer Solokarriere auf die Bühne zurückkehrt, um die Backing Vocals zu übernehmen.

