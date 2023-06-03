Roadhouse Blues : Hunnybunny quartet 29 Place Gambetta, 3 juin 2023, Eymet.

Lady Jane et son quartet vont chauffer la salle avec leur blues roots endiablé.

Lady Jane and her quartet rock the house with their down and dirty blues..

29 Place Gambetta Dan Martin’s Café Américain

Eymet 24500 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Lady Jane and her quartet will heat up the house with their wild roots blues.

Lady Jane y su cuarteto calentarán la casa con su blues de raíces salvajes.

Lady Jane und ihr Quartett werden den Saal mit ihrem wilden Roots-Blues aufheizen.

Lady Jane und ihr Quartett rocken das Haus mit ihrem Down- und Dirty-Blues.

