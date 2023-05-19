Irish songs : Inisfree trio 29 Place Gambetta, 19 mai 2023, Eymet.

Jan Widger prête sa voix mélodieuse et entrainante au Inisfree Trio pour nous faire vivre la passion des chansons traditionnelles de l’Irlande.

Jan Widger lends her gorgeous voice to the Inisfree Trio to bring to life the traditional music of Ireland..

29 Place Gambetta Dan Martin’s Café Américain

Eymet 24500 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Jan Widger presta su preciosa voz al Inisfree Trio para dar vida a la música tradicional de Irlanda.

Jan Widger leiht dem Inisfree Trio seine melodische und mitreißende Stimme, um uns die Leidenschaft für die traditionellen Lieder Irlands näher zu bringen.

