EXPRESSION LIBRE RENCONTRE CITOYENNE LA CAFETIERE Aurignac, samedi 13 avril 2024.

EXPRESSION LIBRE RENCONTRE CITOYENNE LA CAFETIERE Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Un rendez-vous pour débattre, et faire part de ses propositions

La Cafetière , Pays Comminges Pyrénées, et le Conseil de Développement (COVED) vous convient à échanger et discuter de la Mobilité, l’Agriculture et l’Alimentation, la Transition énergétique (photovoltaïque), La Jeunesse & Culture, le Logement, la Démocratie participative… .

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-04-13 14:00:00

fin : 2024-04-13

LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel

Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com

L’événement EXPRESSION LIBRE RENCONTRE CITOYENNE Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2024-04-08 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE