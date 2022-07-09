Expositions : Helen Hill & Jean-Christophe Robin & Bernard Mazière & Thierry Sellem Villars Villars
Expositions : Helen Hill & Jean-Christophe Robin & Bernard Mazière & Thierry Sellem Villars, 9 juillet 2022, Villars.
Expositions : Helen Hill & Jean-Christophe Robin & Bernard Mazière & Thierry Sellem Le Hang’Art de Boschaud Boschaud Villars
2022-07-09 14:00:00 – 2022-08-28 19:00:00 Le Hang’Art de Boschaud Boschaud
Villars Dordogne Villars
Expositions : Helen Hill & Jean-Christophe Robin & Bernard Mazière & Thierry Sellem.
Ouvert les jeudis, vendredis, samedis et dimanches de 14:00 à 19:00
Entrée libre. Parking à l’Abbaye.
Expositions : Helen Hill & Jean-Christophe Robin & Bernard Mazière & Thierry Sellem.
Ouvert les jeudis, vendredis, samedis et dimanches de 14:00 à 19:00
Entrée libre. Parking à l’Abbaye.
+33 6 72 39 58 10
Expositions : Helen Hill & Jean-Christophe Robin & Bernard Mazière & Thierry Sellem.
Ouvert les jeudis, vendredis, samedis et dimanches de 14:00 à 19:00
Entrée libre. Parking à l’Abbaye.
Catherine Sobzyg
Le Hang’Art de Boschaud Boschaud Villars
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-10 par