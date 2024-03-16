Exposition « Voyager » bilingue breton-français Moëlan-sur-Mer
Exposition « Voyager » bilingue breton-français Moëlan-sur-Mer, samedi 16 mars 2024.
Exposition « Voyager » bilingue breton-français Moëlan-sur-Mer Finistère
A l’occasion du mois de la langue bretonne, l’association Pregomp Asambles propose une exposition sur le thème « beajiñ / voyager « . Entrée libre pendant les horaires d’ouverture de la médiathèque. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-16 14:00:00
fin : 2024-03-30 17:00:00
Centre culturel l’ellipse
Moëlan-sur-Mer 29350 Finistère Bretagne pregomp.asambles@live.fr
